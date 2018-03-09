Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Gets Official Teaser Trailer

Earlier today, we reported the news that Activision has finally revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 (or IIII, depending on how you want to read it), expected to arrive on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. And to go along with that news, the publisher has also released a teaser trailer, giving us an idea of what to expect from the next chapter in Treyarch’s CoD series.

The description for the trailer tells us to “forget everything we know,” indicating that the storyline could be filled with a few surprises this time around. However, it appears to have some familiar elements, as the trailer features quick teases from previously released Call of Duty games. You can watch it above.

The trailer, which runs about 30 seconds or so in length, features some text that will be familiar to fans of the original Call of Duty: Black Ops, before showing flashes of images from the first two games in the series, including a glimpse at Zombies (now a trademark for most Treyarch’s CoD games, since they started the trend with the 2008 release World At War). This could indicate that the mode will be coming back with a vengeance in Black Ops 4, though we’ll have to wait until May for all the details.

We then see even more bits and pieces from previous games, before the IIII logo eventually appears, turning a bright orange soon after and setting the tone for what’s to come. We then get the reminder that the global launch will take place on October 12, followed by the community reveal event that will take place on May 17.

With what’s briefly shown in the trailer, it’s too soon to piece together what the story will be about, but Treyarch could be continuing the saga that it started with the first two games in the series, with some possible ties with events from the third. We’ll have to wait a couple more months to find out for sure. All three games have been popular with fans, so if anyone can find a way to tie the story together, it’s Treyarch.

We’ll keep you informed of any details we find out about the game between then and now, but that community event can’t get here soon enough.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 releases on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. Pre-orders are open now.

