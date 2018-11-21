‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds Auto-Mantle Feature, Auto-Sprint Coming Soon

Treyarch released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update that added a new Auto-Mantle option for player with another movement feature coming soon to let console players sprint automatically.

Discussing the patch notes for the update on Reddit, Treyarch said the Auto-Mantle feature is now live for players on the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with PC players getting the update soon. The option is turned off by default, but once enabled, it’ll make it so that players will automatically climb over a surface that can be mantled without having to press the “jump” button a second time.

“We’ve added an option to toggle Auto Mantle in the Controls options menu, now set to ‘Off’ by default,” Treyarch’s patch notes said. “Toggling Auto Mantle on will allow you to mantle without pressing the jump button again when jumping toward a surface that you intend to mantle onto. Toggling Auto Mantle off will require you to hold the jump button to mantle onto your intended surface, or press the jump button once you’ve reached the surface you intend to mantle onto.”

The Auto-Mantle option isn’t the only movement mechanic that Treyarch has been eyeing with an Auto-Sprint option currently being worked on for console players. Doing exactly what the name suggests it would, Auto-Sprint will let players perform a simple double-tap of the “sprint” button so send their character running without having to do anything else. The developer acknowledged requests from players to have the feature added and said it’d be coming in a future update following more announcements.

“Speaking of movement options, we’ve also heard the requests for an Auto-Sprint option for console players, and are currently working on getting that into the game after it’s been put through proper testing,” Treyarch’s patch notes said. “When enabled, this will allow you to double-click your left analog stick to allow your character to automatically sprint without further input. Keep an eye out for future announcements regarding this feature.”

The post the Treyarch announcement linked to was shared on Reddit a week ago by a disabled gamer who said they’d love to play the Blackout battle royale mode but had difficulty doing so without an Auto-Sprint feature. After pointing out that Fortnite and PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds had such a feature, Treyarch replied to say an Auto-Sprint feature was in development within the studio and would come to consoles soon.

Treyarch’s Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One with the PC version of the update coming soon.