‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Fixes Player Collision Issue

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 players have been having a bit of a collision problem lately in-game. During a recent match at the Call of Duty World League Fort Worth event, the collision issue was on full display for everyone to see, but Treyarch was holding off on releasing the fix as to ensure something worse didn’t happen during the event. That said, the devs have officially released the 1.14 update for Black Ops 4, and it brings with it a ton of fixes, including the one that tackles the collision problem.

In a post on the Black Ops 4 subreddit, Treyarch outlined everything that was included with the recent update, especially what’s new for PC players. However, this is what has been added recently on all platforms:

Videos by ComicBook.com

General

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when frequently switching between modes at the main menu.



Multiplayer

Collision Addressed an issue causing increased player collision boundaries with teammates.

Specialists Outrider Addressed various issues that could occur when parking the Hawk immediately after deploying it.

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when using Mesh Mines in certain situations.



World League Hub

Miscellaneous Updated friendly hitmarker. Added improved stats in Hardpoint.



Zombies

Stability Fixed a crash that could occur when setting Custom Option “Damage Multiplier” under enhanced AI.



A bounty of changes have also made their way to the PC version of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, covering everything from Multiplayer to Zombies. You can read all about what’s new in the full PC patch notes for update 1.14 right here. One of the biggest changes focuses on the Inventory system in Blackout on PC. Here’s what is new with that:

Inventory [PC only]

Added interactions with items in the Inventory to let players manage their items in new ways: Attachments can now be moved from one weapon directly to the other with the Middle Mouse Button. Attachments can now go from Inventory directly to a stowed weapon with the Middle Mouse Button. Attachments can now go from a Stash directly to a stowed weapon with the Middle Mouse Button. Pick Up functionality has been moved to the Right Mouse Button.

Players can now “Swap and Attach” weapons found in a Stash with the Middle Mouse Button.

Added interactions with consumables for easier management: Players can now equip consumables with the Middle Mouse Button in the Inventory. Added a “Use Consumable” keybind which allows using consumables without opening the Inventory. Pressing the button will use the currently equipped consumable. Added a new element to the HUD to let players know which consumable is currently equipped. Added the “Next Consumable” keybind which changes the player’s equipped consumable to the next in your inventory.

Addressed an issue where “Next Health Item” and “Next Equipment” keybinds could not be bound to the Mouse buttons.

What do you think about all of the new changes to Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? Is there anything you feel Treyarch may have missed in the most recent update? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about the new Shazam! early reactions and we are breaking down the epic Avengers: Endgame trailer! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!