‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Improves Spawns on Multiple Maps

Treyarch’s latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s multiplayer mode adjusted the spawn points for various maps across different game modes.

Spawn points have been a point of contention for Black Ops 4 players with the spawns in multiplayer games sometimes putting players right in front of enemies after they either die or eliminate an opponent. Treyarch has improved spawn points for certain game modes like Domination in the past, and the most recent update that went live first for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms do more to improve the spawns.

Found under the “Multiplayer” section of Treyarch’s notes for the November 13th Black Ops 4 update, the developer listed the various game modes and maps that the spawn changes affected.

Team Deathmatch Spawn adjustments made for Arsenal, Summit, and Payload.

Domination Spawn adjustments made for Arsenal, Summit, and Payload.

Free For All Spawn adjustments made for Arsenal, Summit, and Payload.

Hardpoint Spawn adjustments made for Arsenal, Summit, and Payload. Adjusted spawn logic associated with active Hardpoint to reduce weight given to spawns near the Hardpoint. This should help reduce times when teams spawn on the same side as the active Hardpoint.

Control Spawn adjustments made for Arsenal, Summit, and Payload.

Seaside Spawn adjustments made to how the spawn system evaluates enemies on Seaside.

Gridlock Spawn adjustments made to how the spawn system evaluates enemies on Gridlock.



Spawns were just one facet of the game’s update though with gameplay balance changes affecting several guns across categories like the submachine guns, shotguns, sniper rifles, and more. Specialists and the equipment they use were also affected by the update.

“We’ve made numerous gameplay balance updates to weapons across all modes, with several changes to gameplay specific to Multiplayer, including tweaks to the SG12 Strobe Light, SMGs, the Titan, and Cold Blooded,” Treyarch said. “Some big changes have also been made to Ajax on the Specialist front, shortening the duration of his 9-Bang flash effect, reducing his accuracy when the Ballistic Shield is up, providing better counters to the 9-Bang and Ballistic Shield, and more.”

The same update also included a mix of changes for both Zombies and Blackout, a new weapon and more zombies being added to the battle royale mode in celebration of Nuketown’s launch.

Most of the Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One players with all the content scheduled to be live across every platform by next week.