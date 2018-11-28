New ‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Adds Two New Map Variants, Various Fixes

A new update has just dropped for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, and not only does it add a few fixes to some serious crashes, but it offers up two new map variants that fans won’t want to miss.

Full details on the update can be found here, but here’s the gist of what Treyarch did with the game’s latest patch, which is available now:

Videos by ComicBook.com

In today’s Black Ops 4 update: the Safeguard playlist makes its Black Ops 4 debut on PS4 in Multiplayer! Escort the robot into enemy territory and keep the opposing team from doing the same to secure the win. We’ve also added three new playlists to the Featured category on all platforms: Hardcore Nuketown, Mercenary Objective Moshpit, and Chaos Hardpoint. See below for details and let us know what you think.

Seaside Sunset and Firing Range Night join the MP map rotation starting today as well, bringing a new nighttime flair to two of our most frenetic maps. These map variants are free for all players and join the map rotation indefinitely – let us know which version you prefer in the comments.

For our Blackout players, the Bowie Knife is now available in Equipment Stashes and as Zombies-related drops on all platforms! Get your hands on one for some stealthy 1-hit kills. We’ve also added Character Missions to unlock Dempsey, Nikolai, Takeo, and Richtofen, and the Blightfather event has returned on PS4, now with reduced Blightfather health in Solos and Duos for faster takedowns.

Zombies gets a new round of stability updates today, including fixes for crashes in all maps and specific fixes for IX. Stay tuned for additional improvements in a future update, and some exciting additions to Zombies in the coming weeks.

Also, a note to our South American Blackout players: We’re currently testing a Featured Playlist-only setup on consoles to ensure more players in the region are able to join fuller matches with solid pings. Thanks for your patience as we continue to evaluate various solutions to deliver the best experience possible for Blackout players in this region, and please continue to give us your feedback here and on Twitter (@Treyarch and @TreyarchPC).

A number of patch notes can also be found in the summary over on the Reddit page, and there’s a lot to go through. However, these should make improvements to the game overall, so don’t skip out on the patch when it becomes available. It should download automatically the next time the game loads up!

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.