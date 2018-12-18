‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Nerfs Zero

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest Specialist called Zero has now been nerfed after Treyarch released the game’s latest update.

A master of disrupting enemies’ equipment, Zero comes with an EMP grenade and a special device used to hack equipment. Most new characters released into any game usually fall on the weak or strong end of the spectrum and require more tuning, and Zero seems to have leaned towards the latter with players commenting on how strong she was after her release. Treyarch seems to have agreed seeing how she’s been nerfed in the latest update.

“In today’s update to Multiplayer, we’ve implemented our first balancing pass on Zero, our new Specialist,” Treyarch’s patch notes said. “As with all new features in Black Ops 4, we’ve been paying close attention to how Zero plays into the overall Multiplayer experience and have tuned some of her abilities accordingly. This includes an increase in the time it takes to earn her Ice Pick, varying increases to the time it takes her to hack Scorestreaks and Torque’s Barricade, preventing her hacks from freezing enemy healing cooldowns, and more.”

Further along in the patch notes, Treyarch laid out the specifics of Zero’s balance changes that were included in the 1.10 title update. It’ll take her longer to get her Ice Pick hacking device now, and it’ll also take her longer to hack devices with it, but there was one non-nerf change that made it so that hacking an Assault Pack causes it to expire.

The full Zero-related notes for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s latest update can be found below:

Zero

Increased amount of time it takes to earn the Ice Pick.

Increased time required to hack UAV, Care Package, and Counter UAV.

Greatly increased time required to hack Sentry, Drone Squad, Sniper’s Nest, Mantis, Thresher, Attack Chopper, and Gunship.

Increased time required to hack Torque’s Barricade.

Hacking an enemy no longer prevents their healing cooldown.

Hacking an enemy Assault Pack now causes it to expire.

Zero was first available on the PlayStation 4 platform since new Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 content goes there first, but the Specialist has now been made available for the Xbox One and PC with the release of the update. Those players will get Zero in her new form instead of receiving the stronger version PlayStation 4 players had before.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s new update is now live across all platforms.