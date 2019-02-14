‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Double XP Weekend Now Live

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 has officially arrived, which means players will now be able to jump into new playlists and limited-time modes. What is more exciting about all of this, however, is that a new double XP weekend is upon us.

Treyarch has gotten into the spirit of Valentine’s Day with the Valentine’s Quad Feed Weekend. While players are running around the battlefield, they’ll also be picking up twice as many experience points as normal, which mean the grind does not stop here. The double XP weekend is currently live and will run until February 19th.

Happy #ValentinesDay! For all you XP lovers out there, it’s QUAD FEED time now through 10AM Tuesday in #BlackOps4: 🧡 2XP in MP and Zombies

🧡 2X Weapon XP in MP and Zombies

🧡 2X Merits in Blackout

🧡 2X Nebulium Plasma in Zombies Love,

Treyarch pic.twitter.com/u3o4E99w9Z — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) February 14, 2019

According to Treyarch in their post on Reddit: “We’re starting this one a day early and ending an extra day later than usual, just in case we’re butting into anyone’s Valentine’s Day plans. Then again, nothing says “I choose you” like staying in all night to rank up with your favorite Duo partner. Right?”

Just after the double XP festivities come to an end, Black Ops 4 players will be treated to the beginning of the game’s next Operation. “Black Ops 4 gets even bigger starting on Tuesday, Feb. 19,” Treyarch said. “Our upcoming third Operation will deliver a constant stream of new content with several major updates dropping throughout February, March, and April, and we can’t wait to show you what we’ve got in store.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. You can check out the latest teaser for the upcoming Operation right here.

Are you glad that another double XP weekend has arrived for Black Ops 4? Which mode of the game will you be earning all of those glorious points? Sound off in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!