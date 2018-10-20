‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Update Fixes Specialist Exploits

Treyarch released its first sizable Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update on Friday that fixed several Specialist bugs and exploits.

After teasing days ago that a big update would be releasing soon, Black Ops 4 players were able to download the new update with the patch notes following soon after. The patch tackled all three of the game’s core modes with changes affecting the multiplayer, Blackout, and Zombies modes.

In those notes, one of the main Specialist problems that was fixed was an exploit reported on days ago that allowed players to gain extra health. Players found that when two different players picked Crash, the support-like Specialist that can heal teammates, using the Specialist’s TAK-5 ability at the same granted one player 200 health as it should, but that health persisted after each respawn. The exploit had already been noticed by players who were wondering how enemies were spawning with extra health, but it appears that exploit will no longer be seen now that Treyarch patched it out.

Crash’s exploit was the most notable one fixed in the update, but he wasn’t the only Specialist who was affected. Treyarch’s notes included changes for four more Specialists, notes for each of those changes and for Crash’s seen below.

Fixed an exploit where a player could use Crash’s TAK-5 for the duration of the match.

Addressed an issue where Ruin’s Grapple Gun would appear to float from the player’s hand.

Addressed an issue where Nomad’s Vision Pulse visuals would remain on enemies after respawning and during Best Play.

Improved pathfinding for Prophet’s Seeker on various maps.

Corrected an issue with voiceover lines occasionally playing at incorrect times.

The update also took another pass at improving the game’s spawns, an aspect of the game that’s been a frustration for players since it launched. In certain game modes, spawns would put enemies and teammates right beside each other with some players showing off clips of their own to prove how problematic spawns were. The Domination game mode was one of the main culprits when it came to bad spawns with Treyarch explicitly addressing that mode in a note that said “improved spawn points on various maps in Free For All and Domination.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s newest update is now live across all platforms.