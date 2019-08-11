Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Update Buffs Zombies in Blackout

Treyarch recently added a bit of the undead to Blackout in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, giving players the opportunity to play a large version of Infected. While fans have been having tons of fun in the game mode, some may have found things to be a little too easy. Thankfully, the devs at Treyarch have been paying attention to player feedback as is demonstrated by their recent maintenance update for the game. According to the patch notes, the zombies in Pandemic have received a small buff to help them fight back a little better.

In a Reddit post from the devs, they noted that they have “made new adjustments to Pandemic thanks in part to community feedback and internal data. Zombies will now respawn faster and have more of a fighting chance against the living, and all surviving squads will now properly see the Victory screen if they make it to the end of the match.”

Here are the changes Treyarch has made to Pandemic on PlayStation 4:

Pandemic

Gameplay Reduced zombie respawn timer from 15 seconds to 10 seconds. Reduced chances for zombies to spawn outside of the circle. Increased range of zombie melee attacks. Zombies can no longer destroy doors from a distance. All squads that survive the horde will now get a Victory screen. Restored missing zombie sounds.



There have also been a few buffs added to some weapons in Zombies on PS4 and Xbox One, which you can see below:

Weapons Vapr-XKG Increased headshot damage when fully Pack-a-Punched with High Caliber equipped. Swordfish Increased headshot damage when fully Pack-a-Punched with High Caliber equipped.

Stability Fixed a rare crash that could occur when loading into the lobby or Armory.



Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on what’s going on in the Treyarch title, including what is new with Operation Apocalypse Z, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Do you agree with the changes that were made to the zombies in Pandemic? What other sort of things should be added by the devs at Treyarch? Sound off in the comment section below, or feel free to hit me up over on Twitter @anarkE7!