Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Devs Will Detail Aether Story’s Final Chapter Very Soon

Call of Duty fans have plenty to get excited about in the coming weeks and months. Not only is Black Ops 4 still going strong, but the next installment in the Modern Warfare series is just around the corner. That said, Treyarch has been doing their best to keep the new content coming in Black Ops 4, while also rotating a handful of their Limited time Modes. However, those who take to the Zombies portion of Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 have something special inbound for them as well: the final chapter of the Aether Story.

Taking to the Black Ops 4 subreddit, the devs at Treyarch revealed that they will be disclosing details on the Aether Story’s final chapter in the very near future. They did no provide a specific release date, but they did note that they will be talking about “early next week.” This will likely take place after the Labor Day holiday in the US.

“We know our Zombies community has been collectively counting the days, minutes, and seconds until the first hints of our final Aether story experience in Black Ops 4, and it’s almost time,” the devs said. “As we near the end of the 2019 DLC season, the team has been 100% laser-focused on making this final map the best experience possible for long-time Zombies fans.

“We also know the community has been looking forward to tying up all the loose ends from over a decade of storytelling, and we can’t wait to share the secrets and surprises to come. In the meantime, we’ll have the first details and teasers for DLC 4 coming early next week… so enjoy the long weekend, and we’ll see you when you get back.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is currently available on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. For even more on the popular Call of Duty installment, check out some of our previous coverage.

What do you think about all of this? Are you ready for the final chapter of the Aether Story in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4? What other goodies are you hoping to see implemented in the game before the next title arrives?