Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Is Making A Big Change To Mystery Boxes

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies is making a welcomed change to how Mystery Boxes work in the fan-favorite mode.

According to Treyarch’s Jason Blundell (via the PlayStation Blog), players will now have the option to decline the weapon granted by the mystery box, and give it to a teammate instead.

Speaking generally of changes to the mode, Blundell specifically said the following:

“One example I can mention is that it’s now possible to decline taking a weapon from the box, but offer your team mates the opportunity to take it instead.”

Blundell also went on to confirm that Zombies will support local split-screen for players who want to play with their friends all gathered around the same TV.

Further, that Treyarch has plans for more character customization for the mode, though Blundell declined to provide any more details.

The big news here is obviously the Mystery Box change. The days of living and dying by the Mystery Box gods are over, or at least, they can’t be as cruel anymore. Being able to give a weapon to a friend you don’t want out of the Mystery Box, not only helps aid lesser-skilled teammates, but decreases the chances the Mystery Box can mess up your run.

As you may Know, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is poised to deliver the biggest day one Zombies offering to date, with three full experiences at launch: IX, Voyage of Despair, and Blood of the Dead. In addition to a brand-new adventure and a brand-new cast of characters, Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’s Zombies will feature numerous gameplay tweaks and of course, plenty of easter eggs.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is scheduled to release on October 12th via PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

Speaking of Mystery Boxes, during San Diego Comic-Con, Activision announced a $200 “Mystery Box” Edition, alongside releasing a brand-new Zombies story trailer. For all of the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 news, click here.

