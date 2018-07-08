Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies Panel Coming To San Diego Comic-Con

We already have an idea of what kind of Zombies shenanigans will be taking place in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, since it’ll be taking center stage over a story mode this time around. But what else can we expect from the forthcoming chapters in the series?

The good news is we won’t have to wait too much longer to find out. The development team at Treyarch has confirmed that a special Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 Zombies themed panel will be taking place at San Diego Comic-Con, starting on July 19 at 1 PM PDT.

The details can be found here including the room that the panel will be in (room 6BCF). But here’s a quick lowdown of what we can expect from the panel:

“Treyarch’s Jason Blundell (director, Zombies) and Craig Houston (lead writer) celebrate the 10-year anniversary of Call of Duty’s Zombies and discuss what’s next for the studio’s signature undead in Call of Duty: Black Ops 4. Get ready for never-before-seen footage, exciting special announcements, and Q & A.”

It sounds like the team will be revealing even more footage from the three Zombies campaigns confirmed for the game…and possibly revealing a couple more. It’s nice to see them stack up on this content since, again, there’s no traditional campaign for players to work their way through.

To help boost signal on the forthcoming panel, Treyarch also took to Twitter with their announcement, along with providing a teaser image of what’s to come from the reveal. It looks like some exciting stuff lies ahead…though we’re trying to make out just what that image is. See for yourself below!

Looking forward to seeing you on Thursday the 19th in San Diego!https://t.co/KJf5TjmGGg pic.twitter.com/8imiXZVr4a — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) July 5, 2018

It’s unknown at this point in time whether this Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 panel will be live-streamed or not. But considering that Activision has shared such details in the past with prior live streams, we don’t see why not. We’ll let you know once all the information is confirmed.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 will release on October 12 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.