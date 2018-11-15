‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Update Shuts Down Elixir Exploit, More Modifer Changes

The latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update is now live and brings more than a few Quality of Life improvements to the shooter’s Zombies mode. In addition to bug fixes and exploit patches, Treyarch also talked about the changes made to the modifers as part of the Perk System.

“This week in Zombies, we’ve introduced a modifier to the Perk system (lovingly known as “Speed Cola” in previous games) that increases weapon reload speed,” mentioned the studio in their latest Reddit post. “In Black Ops 4, this modifier adds a +33% reload speed improvement. When combined with Fast Mags/Hybrid Mags, it will have a combined effect of a 50% increase, which is the same as the highest increase in previous games. This preserves the role of these weapon attachments in creating the quickest-handling guns in each weapon class.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

They added, “Additionally, we wanted to ensure the reload modifiers from certain Pack-a-Punch versions of weapons are still meaningful, which stack with the new “Speed Cola” tuning values. As always, we will continue to monitor game balance and continue to make adjustments as necessary.”

The latest changes were made to make the process more ‘meaningful’ while still maintaining that Zombies feel. For what else is new for this online mode, check out the official patch notes below:

Zombies

Stability Global Fixed a crash that could occur when a player disconnected while the Chakram was thrown. Fixed a crash that could occur when the Blightfather performed its tracking missile attack. Fixed a rare crash that could occur while using Anywhere But Here. Fixed a rare crash that could occur while using the Chakram throw. Fixed a rare crash that could occur upon Homunculus death. IX Fixed a crash that could occur when fighting the Destroyer during the Main Quest. Fixed a crash that could occur upon completing the Arena Rock side quest. Fixed a rare crash that could occur when enemies spawned during the Ra obelisk step in the Main Quest.

General Resolved an issue in Blood of the Dead where ambient music would abruptly stop and restart when progressing through rounds. Closed an exploit where players could use certain Elixirs without consuming them.



​Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.