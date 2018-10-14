‘Call of Duty: Black Ops 4’ Zombies Update Changes Health and Point Systems

Treyarch released a Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 update on Sunday that buffed players’ health and changes the rate that they earn points in the game’s Zombies mode.

In a community update shared to the Black Ops 4 subreddit on Saturday, Treyarch detailed some of the multiplayer and Blackout changes it was making while alluding to incoming Zombies adjustments. The post said that a more detailed account of what’s changing in Zombies would come later in a post that’s now been shared to the same subreddit.

Referring to the changes as the “first big Zombies balancing pass,” Treyarch shared a list of what’s changed in the update that’s now been released globally, one of the most notable changes being that players will now have more health in all difficulties of the Classic Zombies mode.

Zombies:

Increased player health in Casual, Normal, and Hardcore Difficulty in Classic mode by 50 points.

Balance adjustment to rate at which players earn points.

Balance adjustment to Tiger attacks.

Balance adjustment to Hellhounds (spawn radius, speed, and frequency).

Balance adjustment to Hellfire Special Weapon.

Reduced cost of shield repair and replacement.

Resolved an issue where some players experienced a crash in the Laboratory.

Hellhounds, health, and the rate at which players earned points were three of the main concerns that were voiced since the game released, so it seems that Treyarch took notice of these complaints quickly in order to fix them. The cost of the shield and its replacements was also a talking point for players, all of these discussions about survivability accentuated by the fact that there’s no longer a Juggernog perk in Black Ops 4’s Zombies mode with the game ditching those traditional perks for other options. Players’ health was initially compensated by them getting higher-than-normal amounts of health compared to other games, but the health buff included in the update today increases that health amount even more.

Black Ops 4’s Zombies mode wasn’t the only facet of the game addressed in the update, but it did receive the majority of the attention. Included in the update was a fix for Create-a-Class problems in the multiplayer mode along with Blackout bugfixes. The PC version of Black Ops 4 received several changes specific to the platform with the full list of changes seen here, though Treyarch says that it plans on adapting to ongoing feedback based on players’ requests.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.