‘Black Ops 4’ Zombies Update Makes Changes to Bleed-Out Timer, Added XP, and More

A new update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now live and brings with it a few key changes to the way the Zombie mode works. For one, the bleed-out timer has doubled, as well as adjustments made to the Elixers, XP, and more.

Treyarch knows what players want so they went right for the point in their latest patch update on Reddit. :Let’s cut right to the chase: last zombie bleed-out time has been doubled, XP earn rates have been boosted for solo and 2-player matches, we’re spawning fewer Hellhounds on mixed rounds in Blood of the Dead and Classified, and players can now use four unique Elixirs per round. We’ve also made other tweaks to ensure a more balanced Zombies experience in addition to these changes, so check out the full list below, jump into some matches, and let us know what you think.”

As for the changes made to the Zombies mode:

Gameplay Doubled the bleed-out timer on the last zombie per round from 5 to 10 minutes. Increased the XP earn rate in solo and 2-player matches. Reduced frequency of Hellhounds that spawn on mixed rounds in Blood of the Dead and Classified.

Elixirs Increased maximum unique Elixir usage per round from 3 to 4. Decreased cooldown time on Common, Rare, Legendary, and Epic Elixirs. Decreased effective time on Aftertaste Elixir. Reduced effectiveness of Head Scan Elixir. Increased cooldown time on Classic Elixirs to balance increased last zombie bleed-out time. Adjusted cooldown for all Elixirs in Rush Mode. Corrected the Elixir cooldown reduction effect granted by the Time Slip Perk.



The same update also opened up the Black Market for all platforms following a 7-day exclusivity run on PlayStation 4. Now Xbox One and PC players can get in on all of what the Black Market offers, including the Halloween items that went live on PS4 earlier this week.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 is now available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. What other changes would you like to see be done to Zombies? Thoughts on the mode so far since launch? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below!