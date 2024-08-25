Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Reveal Coming Tomorrow

Activision is finally ready to reveal what the multiplayer portion of Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will look like. Since being unveiled back in June, developer Treyarch has chosen to remain quiet about what will be seen in what will surely be Black Ops 6’s most popular mode. Instead, it has focused on the game’s campaign and other key mechanical changes that are being made compared to past Call of Duty entries. Now, with the Black Ops 6 beta set to begin in mere days, an initial look at what this multiplayer suite will have in store is set to drop soon.

Going live tomorrow morning at 10:00am ET/7:00am PT, Activision is set to share its first trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer. The trailer should be filled with nothing but gameplay footage and will serve as a nice tease of what’s to come not only in the final release, but the forthcoming beta. This trailer will also then segue into COD Next, which is a lengthier event associated with Black Ops 6 that will happen on August 28th.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You can watch the trailer here once it unlocks:

As mentioned, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta is set to begin this coming weekend and will run for two consecutive weekends. This first beta weekend will begin on August 30th and will run until September 4th. This phase will only be available in “Early Access”, which is open to those who pre-order the game. The following weekend from September 6th to September 9th will then be the open beta which users across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC will all be able to openly take part in.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will then officially release a little over a month after the beta on October 25, 2024, and will come to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. In addition, it will also be coming to Xbox Game Pass as a day-one title. Those subscribed to Game Pass will be able to check out the BO6 beta during its early access phase as well.