Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Has Already Begun to Get Banned For Content Issues

Call of Duty is no stranger to be being barred from release in various countries around the world over the years, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is proving to be no exception. Due to the violent nature of Call of Duty, its sometimes controversial content, and of course the political nature of telling stories within the confines of real world wars, Call of Duty games have been getting banned for years. Not in the United States, but other parts of the world.

For those that don’t know: Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 takes place in/during the Gulf War, or at least its campaign does. The Gulf War is not as commonly explored as other 20th century wars, but has been the backdrop for games in the past.

At the center of the Gulf War was Iraq, led by Saddam Hussein, and a 42-country coalition spearheaded by the United States. The war was — at least officially — the direct result of Iraq’s invasion of Kuwait, which it seized control of in two days. This prompted a global response, spread across two campaigns that ran between 1990 and 1991: Operation Desert Shield and Operation Desert Storm.

History aside, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 has perhaps usurpingly been banned from release in Kuwait or, more specifically, it has not been “approved for release” in the country. This is according to Activision, who relayed word of the intervention a week out from release.

Anyone in this part of the world who already pre-ordered Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 — on any platform — will see their pre-order cancelled and refunded.

Activision has not said why Kuwait has declined the game’s release, but it is no doubt because it is set in the Gulf War, which is certainly a painful memory for the nation. That said, right now, this is just speculation. To this end, if more information on the matter surfaces, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

