Call of Duty Black Ops 6 Devs Add Workaround for Broken Perks

Another Call of Duty launch week, another round of early bugs. The juggernaut franchise has delivered an unsurprising success with Black Ops 6, with the game garnering high praise for its dramatic Campaign mode and thrilling Zombies action. Multiplayer has faced a much more split reception, with new bugs and errors popping up just as fast as Treyarch can get them fixed.

This time around, it’s the Perk system. Players loading into Multiplayer matches may notice their Operators feel a bit underpowered, and that’s because an October 29th update has seemingly broken all but the first Perk slot in each loadout. This is a major issue, not just for the game-to-game experience, but also for those trying to rush through camo progression in the earliest days of the game. There is a temporary workaround for now, though, so here’s what you need to do.

From the outside, it seems that the issue stems from the first Perk slot. While a player’s loadout may show different Perks equipped, pulling up the Selection menu will only produce a repeat of the Slot 1 options. Instead of being able to choose from the normal perks in Slot 2, you’ll instead be greeted with repeats of Slot 1 options. That’s pretty difficult to notice from the outside, and that’s where Treyarch’s quick fix comes into play.

The new Perk Slots feature can be scrolled through in-game. Look to the top of the screen and select the spot that needs fixing.

Now, instead of equipping those loadout bonuses from the selection menu, players should use the Slots tab at the top of the Perk menu. This alleviates the problem and restores full functionality to all of your favorite loadout-enhancing options. You can also find the same menu while editing your loadouts mid-match, so there’s no worry about being stuck with useless Perks if you need to hotswap them in-game.

There are a few other bugs currently making life hard on the Multiplayer side of things. Random freezes during loading screens, receiving incorrect loadouts from the selection menu, and automatically dying after choosing a loadout in Search & Destroy are all on Treyarch’s list of things to fix.

It’s good to keep in mind that every Call of Duty has a few bumps in the road at launch, so loading into matches in the first week may come with any number of unpleasant surprises along the way. If you encounter a rare bug (or just want to know what’s being worked on at any given time), all of that information can be found on the developer’s Trello page. This is where the team tracks all known issues, documents fixes, and generally keeps the community informed on what’s coming down the pipeline.

It’s not all bad news for Multiplayer fans, however. The same October 29th update also brought the first post-launch content update to the game, with the fan-favorite Infected mode making its Black Ops 6 debut. Additionally, Nuketown will be the first map added to the game. A franchise staple, this version has none of the bells and whistles of later incarnations. It’s the pure, 1950s edition of the map that fans first fell in love with back in Black Ops 1.

Other maps are sure to come in the following weeks, as Season 1 is confirmed to kick off on November 14th. This is also when Raven Software and its other supporting studios will be bringing the full BO6 integration to Warzone.