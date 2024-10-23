Call of Duty: Warzone Finally Adds Mastery Camos After 4 Years

Call of Duty: Warzone has stayed near the top of the battle royale scene ever since it arrived in 2020. The juggernaut spinoff of an already gargantuan franchise has consistently pulled players in over the course of the last four years, annually adding a fresh spin on things with each Call of Duty release.

Every year, players are treated with a reimagining of the game. Whether playing on a new map like Modern Warfare 3’s Urzikstan or using a new movement system like Black Ops 6’s Omnimovement, annual innovations add a bit of spice to keep fans invested. It’s not always about innovation, though. Retaining the classic Call of Duty feel is also important to Raven Software, and nothing is more inherently-CoD than a mode-specific camo grind.

Activision’s annual Launch Comms blog revealed Warzone’s camo offerings will finally be catching up to its Multiplayer and Zombies sister modes. For the first time ever, there will be a unique camo track in the battle royale mode. MP Mastery camos were previously unlockable via Warzone, but this marks the first time in Call of Duty history players will have to complete an entire track of Warzone-related challenges

Abyss Mastery Camo brings a new flare to Warzone.

Where the other two modes have Dark Matter and Nebula as their respective final camos, Warzone’s top-of-the-line reward is called Abyss. This all-new blue look is similar in color to the whirring interior of a Pack-A-Punch machine, but is broken up in a fractured, stringy array of other colors.

Just like its siblings, players will have to complete every other challenge along the way to earn the big reward, but there will be a handful of other Mastery tiers to unlock along the way, giving camo grinders something to play for at each stage of their journey.

Here’s the full list of Warzone-specific camos:

Gold Tiger

King’s Ransom

Catalyst

Abyss

In another series first, all of the final Mastery camos this year are animated. Abyss, Dark Matter, and Nebula will all react to being fired, adding even more reason for players to brave the hundreds of hours of weapon challenges to collect them across all three modes.

There are four tiers of Weapon Camos to progress through in the Black Ops 6 era. Military Camos are your basic, run-of-the-mill offerings that should be familiar to any veteran player. These will be completed by racking up a target number of eliminations in Warzone. Hitting that number will unlock access to Gold Tiger camo for that individual weapon.

The second level is Special Camos. Just as the name suggests, these are unique to each weapon but will be related to that guns ideal playstyle. Completing all Tier 1 challenges for one Weapon Type will unlock King’s Ransom camo for the entire arsenal of weapons in that class.

Warzone’s Catalyst Camo, coming in Black Ops 6.

Next is Tier 3, which requires players to unlock King’s Ransom for all 33 launch weapons. This will trigger one more challenge gun-specific challenge, making it another individual unlock challenge.

Finally, Mastery Camos. These are the tip-top and will require the completion of all other challenges, and an additional round of Mastery level challenges. Braving through these for all 33 launch weapons again will unlock the precious Abyss reward.

There’s no doubt it will take a ton of work, but the developers have also lifted the restrictive requirements of past games. Now, players can get straight to work on their camo progress without having to worry about weapon level or anything else.