Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Player Finds Hidden World at War Map

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 appears to be gearing up to bring back a classic map from Call of Duty: World at War. The Call of Duty series is one of gaming’s most storied franchises with over 20 entries, hundreds of millions of copies sold, and tons of gaming memories. The series has evolved a lot since its inception going from a World War II shooter to a modern day shooter to one set in the far flung future with wall-running and jetpacks. Now, Black Ops 6 has taken players back to the 1990s and added in an innovative new movement system called “omnimovement” which allows players to dive, slide, and sprint in any direction they choose.

Despite the fact Call of Duty isn’t super reminiscent of its earlier days, fans still hold a lot of nostalgia for those early entries and Activision tries to capitalize on that however it can. For Black Ops 6, pretty much everything is brand new from the maps to the mechanics, but there are some throwbacks hidden away in the game. Call of Duty player M3RKMUS1C did some exploring in the game’s spectator mode to check out some out of bounds areas in Black Ops 6. What the player ended up finding is the general design of Courtyard, an iconic map from Call of Duty: World at War which was eventually remade as Dig in Black Ops 2. A very low-resolution version of the map can be found outside of Skyline, one of the new maps in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6.

BREAKING: While I was exploring Black Ops 6 maps I found Courtyard from World at War on the outskirts of Skyline!



Do you think WaW Courtyard could get added to #BO6 as a DLC map? 🤔 @Treyarch @CallofDuty pic.twitter.com/OCG85tSj95 — Erik (@M3RKMUS1C) October 28, 2024

As of right now, we have no idea what this means. Is Courtyard coming back as a multiplayer map? It’s possible, Call of Duty loves to revive old maps as post-launch content as it means less time spending designing a whole new map and more so just iterating upon one that already exists. Fans have also speculated that Courtyard could be a part of the next Warzone map. Warzone is known for using iconic Call of Duty maps as POIs. Whether or not Courtyard will show up in the battle royale remains to be seen, but it doesn’t seem unlikely. It’s possible that Skyline is also part of Warzone, hence why Courtyard is visible from the map. Treyarch may have carved Skyline out for its multiplayer, which has happened on multiple occasions in other Call of Duty games.

Either way, we should find out in the somewhat near future. A new Warzone map may launch in season one which will likely kick off in December, as per Call of Duty tradition. Courtyard could be part of a later Warzone map, too. Activision is always thinking several steps ahead so there’s really no telling. To make things even more uncertain, there have been canceled Warzone maps as well. So, everything we’re speculating about here could amount to nothing in about a year. Either way, it certainly seems like Raven and Treyarch are planning something, it’s just a question of what it is right now.