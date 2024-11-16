Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 XP Token Backlash Addressed With a New Plan

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is addressing its controversial XP token change after a bunch of backlash from fans. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is finally here after a long wait between Black Ops games. While Call of Duty releases a new game every year, it has been four years since the last Black Ops game. It’s one of the most beloved subfranchises in the Call of Duty series and fans have been eager to revisit it thanks to its arcade-y gameplay, compelling action heroes, and of course, the incredible zombies mode that Treyarch does exceptionally well. With that said, the game has been received quite positively so far and is one of the most played Call of Duty games to date, partially thanks to its inclusion on Xbox Game Pass.

Earlier this week, Black Ops 6 season one went into full effect leading to new maps, weapons, skins, and of course, the glorious battle pass. While the season looks promising, Treyarch and Activision made some sweeping changes to how some stuff works this time around which led to anger from fans. For starters, the battle pass used to include 1,400 COD points for those who finished it, allowing them enough points to buy the next battle pass, but also put the extra points toward things in the store. However, in Black Ops 6, players only get 1,100 which is only enough for the next battle pass. Of course, players don’t have to put it toward the next battle pass, but it is the smart thing to do for those that grind Call of Duty.

When season one launched, people noticed that their double XP tokens from previous Call of Duty games were available. This meant some people had dozens, even hundreds of double XP tokens that they could use. This is particularly helpful as Black Ops 6 brought back the traditional prestige mode, which causes players to be set back to level one and have pretty much all of their unlocks reset. Players abused this at first, but Treyarch removed this in a quick update. Many were frustrated as those XP tokens would otherwise go unused in previous Call of Duty games and begged Treyarch to bring them over. Of course, there is probably a concern that players will blaze through prestige levels and weapon levels too quickly, but it’s ultimately what the players desire.

Treyarch has decided to revert its decision and noted in a tweet that is exploring ways to bring back the XP tokens from previous games. For right now, players can use them in Warzone and active tokens used in the battle royale game will continue to work in Black Ops 6. So, if you active a 1 hour double XP token in Warzone and immediately switch over to Black Ops 6, it will be applied in the regular multiplayer as well.

call of duty: black ops 6

Treyarch noted that the reason it was removed initially was because of problems with “game stability” and it needs time to figure out how to stabilize the game with these double XP tokens. It’s unclear if this some kind of technical concern or if this issue applies to people leveling up too fast. It’s possible Treyarch will put some kind of cap on the amount of double XP tokens players can use in a certain amount of time to combat this. Another possibility, albeit one that would probably cause more frustration, would be having Treyarch changing how much XP players earn and therefore make it take longer to level up even with the XP tokens. That is far from ideal and hopefully not the route they take, though.

Either way, fans can look forward to having a treasure trove of XP tokens in their arsenal soon enough. In the meantime, players can still use the Warzone work around in order to benefit from an excess of double XP. It’s unclear when Treyarch will implement these changes into Black Ops 6 itself, though.