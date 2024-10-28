Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Brings Back Fan-Favorite 2009 MW2 Feature

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 released last week via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. Early figures suggest it is one of the biggest and best Call of Duty games of the last few years. To this end, perhaps it should come as no surprise it evokes the best game in the long-running first-person shooter series: 2009 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

While not as pivotal to the series and industry as a whole as its predecessor, 2007’s Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, 2009’s MW2 is widely considered the best installment in the series by many COD fans. The only challengers to this throne are its predecessor, the first two Call of Duty: Black Ops games, Call of Duty: World at War, and perhaps 2019’s Call of Duty: Modern Warfare reboot. Some of the older games in the series, such as Call of Duty 2, are also favorites among, particularly, older fans of the series.

All of that is to say, the more you can evoke Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 the better. While Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 does not play like Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 in really any capacity, it does borrow a small feature from it.

More specifically, and as Modern Warzone reveals, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 prestige menu makes the chicken sound when you hit “No” to Prestige. This was notably introduced with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

Of course, this is a small feature that doesn’t have any tangible impact on the game’s quality, however, it is small features like this that often go a long with hardcore Call of Duty fans, which explains the attention and praise the returning feature has received on social media platform X and elsewhere.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. For more coverage on the new Call of Duty game — including all of the latest Black Ops 6 news, all of the latest Black Ops 6 rumors and leaks, and all of the latest Black Ops 6 speculation — click here.