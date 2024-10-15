Xbox Game Pass Previews New October Games Ahead of Its Biggest Month Ever

Xbox Game Pass has had some pretty big months over the past years with drops including games like Grand Theft Auto 5, but this second half of October brings a lineup that’s going to overshadow everything before it. That’s because for the first time ever, Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be coming straight to Xbox Game Pass not only by itself but with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, too, in case you long for what came before Black Ops 6 after playing for a while. Even if the Call of Duty games weren’t coming to Xbox Game Pass in October, Xbox’s subscription service would still be having a pretty big month as well with other games from Blizzard, Ubisoft, and more.

Call of Duty has been the white whale for Xbox Game Pass ever since Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard was announced, but it wasn’t until May when it was confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 would indeed be a day-one game on the service. Unfortunately for some Xbox Game Pass subscribers who were enjoying the benefits of the older basic tier, this confirmation happened around the same time that the Xbox Game Pass tiers were revamped and day-one games were relegated to the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC tiers. This means that if you want to play any of the biggest games being added this month, you’ll need to have Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

With that said, below is the lineup of games coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout the rest of October with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 headlining the service’s biggest month of all time.

Xbox Game Pass Games for October 2024

South Park: The Fractured but Whole (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 16

Donut County (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 17

MechWarrior 5: Clans (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X|S) – October 17

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 25

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III (Cloud) – October 25

Call of Duty: Warzone (Cloud) – October 25

Ashen (Cloud, Console, and PC) – October 29

Dead Island 2 (PC) – October 31

StarCraft: Remastered (PC) – November 5

StarCraft II: Campaign Collection (PC) – November 5

Of those games, both StarCraft: Remastered and StarCraft II: Campaign Collection are products of the Activision Blizzard acquisition as well. South Park: The Fractured but Whole is published by Ubisoft and is regarded as one of the best South Park games out there, and Dead Island 2 is the long awaited sequel to the zombie game Dead Island with the newer one having just released last year. The other three games, Donut County, MechWarrior 5: Clans, and Ashen are smaller in size and are perfect alternatives to give you a break if you get burnt out wrestling against SBMM and sweaty Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 players.

Xbox also recently announced that it’s planning on holding an Xbox Partner Showcase soon, so expect to hear more updates on Xbox Game Pass games during that event.