Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Will Launch With These Modes

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 now just under 10 days away, Activision and Treyarch are starting to share more and more about what the launch experience will look like as well as what lies beyond. Part of that experience includes a number of different returning game modes in Black Ops 6 ranging from the ever present Team Deathmatch to Gunfight, a mode popularized in more recent Call of Duty games that’s best played with a friend. To start, Black Ops 6 will launch with 10 different game modes in addition to some variations of them including Hardcore options, but the new Call of Duty game won’t have any party modes or big-team modes at launch.

For Call of Duty players who played Modern Warfare 3 and Black Ops Cold War, the launch modes for Black Ops 6 shouldn’t be too surprising. most of them are 6v6 modes with the exception of Gunfight and Free-for-All which are 2v2 and 8-person modes, respectively.

Below are all of the standard Call of Duty game modes that’ll be in Black Ops 6 at launch as well as the alternative takes on those modes and the Hardcore options:

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Launch Modes

Team Deathmatch (6v6)

Domination (6v6)

Search & Destroy (6v6)

Kill Confirmed (6v6)

Free-For-All (8)

Hardpoint (6v6)

Gunfight (2v2)

Headquarters (6v6)

Kill Order (6v6)

Control (6v6)

Face Off Domination (6v6)

Face Off Team Deathmatch (6v6)

Face Off Kill Order (6v6)

Face Off Kill Confirmed (6v6)

Hardcore Quick Play Team Deathmatch Kill Order Domination Hardpoint Search and Destroy Kill Confirmed FFA Face Off Moshpit



While 10 modes to start plus all the different takes on them isn’t bad at all, Call of Duty players may be left looking for some of their favorite modes if they’re not aware of the launch lineup. Notably, there are no 10v10 or 12v12 modes, though Activision and Treyarch had previously warned players that that’d be the case when Black Ops 6 released. Of the different multiplayer maps Black Ops 6 will include at launch, it’s been reiterated previously that we’d see smaller and medium-sized maps to start with, so if there aren’t any big maps, there’s not much room to accommodate bigger team sizes and bigger modes.

Also absent from the starting lineup are the party modes like Gun Game, Sticks and Stones, One in the Chamber, and Sharpshooter. While Call of Duty games years ago would launch with those, they’ve more recently been part of the post-launch content plans, so Black Ops 6 players should expect those to be released later on even if they’re not available right away.

While they’re not technically modes in the traditional multiplayer sense, Black Ops 6 will launch with a few extras, too, to let you get ready for matches and to watch them again afterwards. Black Ops 6 brings back the theater mode so that you can rewatch and record your best clips, but it won’t be on last-gen consoles. And considering how Black Ops 6 introduces new movement features like Omnimovement, you’ll want to pay the Firing Range a visit so that you can familiarize yourself with any new mechanics that become popular after launch.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25th with no early access periods available this time, so everyone will be playing at the same time in just over a week.