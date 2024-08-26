Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer Gameplay Trailer Revealed

The debut trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s multiplayer mode has been released. With the Black Ops 6 beta set to begin its first of two beta phases this coming weekend, Treyarch and Activision are finally ready to show off what the multiplayer component of the shooter will have in store. And for those that predominantly play multiplayer in each new Call of Duty entry, it looks like Black Ops 6 could be a return to form in a major way.

Clocking in at around two minutes in length, this new Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 trailer is chaotic, to say the least. The video doesn’t only highlight the fast-paced gameplay that will be seen with BO6, but it also shows off many of the different maps that will be found in the multiplayer suite. Killstreaks, omnimovement, new weapons, and numerous other features that are new to Black Ops 6 also make an appearance and give fans a taste of what’s to come.

As mentioned, the first Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 beta will take place from August 30th through September 4th for those who have pre-ordered the game. The open beta will then transpire the following weekend for everyone from September 6th through 9th. This will precede the launch of Black Ops 6 itself, which will drop on October 25th for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.

You can find today’s new Black Ops 6 trailer alongside the game’s official synopsis below.

“Developed by Treyarch and Raven, Black Ops 6 is a spy action thriller set in the early 90s, a period of transition and upheaval in global politics, characterized by the end of the Cold War and the rise of the United States as a single superpower. With a mind-bending narrative, and unbound by the rules of engagement, this is signature Black Ops.

The Black Ops 6 Campaign provides dynamic moment-to-moment gameplay that includes a variety of play spaces with blockbuster set pieces and action-packed moments, high-stakes heists, and cloak-and-dagger spy activity.

In a best-in-class Multiplayer experience, players will test their skills across 16 new maps at launch, including 12 core 6v6 maps and 4 Strike maps that can be played 2v2 or 6v6.

Black Ops 6 also marks the epic return of Round-Based Zombies, the fan-favorite mode where players will take down hordes of the undead in two brand-new maps at launch. Post-launch, players can look forward to even more exciting maps and groundbreaking experiences dropping into both Multiplayer and Zombies.”