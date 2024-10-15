Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Release and Pre-Load Times Revealed

Ahead of its release in a little over a week, Activision has announced when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will officially become available to play. While the official launch date for Black Ops 6 is that of October 25th, the time in which the game will go live varies from region to region. As a result, Activision has properly outlined when everything with Black Ops 6 will drop exactly so that questions don’t arise in the coming days.

First and foremost, those who have already pre-purchased Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be able to start downloading the shooter on Monday, October 21st, beginning at 9:00am PT. This pre-load time will be the same for all versions of BO6 across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Additionally, Activision has stressed that all content from Black Ops 6 which includes the Campaign, Multiplayer, and Zombies game modes will be part of this download.

As for the time in which Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will then become accessible to play, well, it depends on your platform of choice. For those on Steam and Battle.net, BO6 will go live at right at 9:00pm PT on October 24th. Those on PlayStation, Xbox, and Microsoft’s PC storefront will then gain access at a time between 4:00am PT and 11pm PT that same day. This span of time is likely so vast because Activision will be in the process of rolling out the servers for Black Ops 6 across various regions. Whenever this is finished, the game will then become playable.

The biggest difference with Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 compared to past entries is that it will also be launching directly onto Xbox Game Pass. While it will still be purchasable on its own for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC, those who have Game Pass Ultimate subscriptions will be able to snag BO6 across Xbox consoles or PC as part of their membership. This is by far the biggest game to ever arrive on day-one for Xbox Game Pass and could result in the subscription platform seeing a major boost over the next month.

With Call of Duty: Black Ops 6’s release right around the corner, be sure to stay tuned to our upcoming coverage here on ComicBook as we’ll have a lot more to share with you on the latest entry in the CoD series up to, during, and after its release.