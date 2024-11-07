Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Reveals New Maps, Guns, and More in Season One Roadmap

Call of Duty Black Ops 6 is getting a massive buff with the debut of Season 1. Fans have largely responded well to the new game, shattering Game Pass records in just 24 hours. Now, many of the popular problem points are getting addressed right out of the gate. New maps, modes, and the annual Warzone integration are just the start for one of franchise’s most substantial updates of all time.

On the Multiplayer side, there are five new maps and seven new weapons to look forward to throughout the season. Kicking things off the maps are Hideout, Extraction, and Heirloom. All three of these will be available at launch. Black Ops 4 fan-favorite Hacienda arrives later in the season, alongside another map yet to be revealed. Also, a holiday season makeover will transform Nuketown sometime down the line.

As for weapons, The Krig-C, Saug SMG, AMR Mod 4 Sniper, Maelstrom shotgun, and the Sirin 9mm sidearm make up the core. Two new melee weapons — the Cleaver and Power Drill — will also enter the armory.

Our first look at Heirloom, debuting in Black Ops 6 Season 1.

Season 1 will also mark the debut of the new Ransack game mode. Similar in premise to Black Ops 3’s Fracture, players fight over gold caches around the map, aiming to collect the goods and bring them back to the base to defend. Teams can also steal from each other’s stockpile, so striking the right balance between offense and defense will be the name of the game. Prop Hunt will also return in the update, bringing a touch of hide-and-seek to the party.

Finally, Ranked Play will be going live on November 21st with a handful of nifty improvements from previous incarnations. You will now be able to veto maps, surrender during lopsided games, and party with up a team of four regardless of rank. However, there are still Rank restrictions for parties of two and three.

Season 1 is equally generous to Zombies players. Not only will Terminus and Liberty Falls receive guided modes to help casual players experience the story beats of these new maps without the hassle of figuring it all out for themselves, but a new battleground set on the eventual Warzone map Avalon will debut in-season. Named “Citadelle des Morts,” the map will feature the Terminus team following the breadcrumbs to an abandoned castle filled with nightmarish creatures.

Warzone players aren’t being left out in the cold, either. The new Area 99 Resurgence map will debut in Season 1, bringing Urzikstan and Rebirth Island into the BO6 integration era alongside it. Battle Royale Ranked Play is also on the cards for Season 1 after a year of Resurgence Ranked being the only competitive option. Loadouts are also getting their biggest overhaul since Modern Warfare II. A new perk selection system, dedicated melee weapons, and a general UI overhaul make for a complete facelift from the familiar setup.

All of that, plus the arrival of Black Ops 6 weapons and Omnimovement (can’t forget the Meat Shield technique, too) should make the game feel brand new. Season 1 arrives on November 14th.