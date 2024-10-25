Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Gets Last-Minute Update, Patch Notes Before Launch

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s global launch couldn’t be any closer with the newest Call of Duty game about to continue its worldwide release in a matter of hours, but in the final moments before launch, Treyarch and Activision squeezed in one more update. One was already released earlier in the day which, given the timing, sure seemed like it’d be the last one we got before launch, but here we are with another one.

This latest (and perhaps last pre-launch) update for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is not like the one that was detailed this week to show what was changed between the beta and now in terms of weapon balancing and map adjustments. Instead, this one’s pretty much solely about bugfixes affecting everything from modes to scorestreaks to platform-specific problems.

Here’s everything that’s new in the latest Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 update courtesy of Activision’s patch notes:

call of duty: black ops 6 is now going live around the world.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Patch Notes

Addressed an issue with stability when collecting Dog Tags in Kill Confirmed.

Addressed an issue with stability when using the Valkyrie Scorestreak.

Addressed an issue with stability when using the Vigilance perk.

Addressed an issue with stability when using the Smoke Grenade.

Addressed an issue with stability when using Emotes.

Addressed an an issue with stability when Vermin would attack players.

Addressed an issue with stability during exfil.

Addressed an issue with stability when using High Contrast Mode.

Addressed an issue where loadout items may not follow you into game.

Added stability fixes for the Call of Duty UI and cross-launching to #MW3 on PC.

Added stability fixes for various GPU related crashes on PC.

Just as they do every year, many Call of Duty players have already been playing “from New Zealand” using the ever popular region-swapping trick, so don’t be surprised if you hop in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 overnight and find that some players have already gotten a head start on you. The good news is that, based on what’s been said so far, Black Ops 6 is being received exceptionally well. The Zombies mode, for example, is being heralded as a strong return to form after some questionable deviations to non-round-based modes in more recent Call of Duty games, and even GameStop is busting out all the stops for Black Ops 6 with the return of the classic midnight release.

If you’re one of the Call of Duty players who’d prefer to knock out Call of Duty: Black Ops 6‘s campaign mode before getting sucked into multiplayer, be sure you know how to complete some surprisingly tricky puzzles before you miss out on their rewards.