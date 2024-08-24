Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies Adds Huge Feature Players Have Wanted Since 2008

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 zombies is set to add a feature players have been desperate for. Zombies was first introduced back in 2008 with the release of Call of Duty: World at War. Since then, it has not been a staple of the series, but it has been a staple of Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games. To this end, it’s not surprising to see zombies back with Black Ops 6. What is surprising is a newly-announced feature for the mode.

Treyarch has confirmed that when Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 zombies releases, it will have a save and quit menu. Of course, this only applies to non-online matches of the mode, but it is a feature that players are nonetheless elated to have in the mode for the very first time.

“This is a huge one,” said associate design director, Kevin Drew. “For the first time ever, in solo, you will be able to save and quit at any point…. and there are some restrictions on how that works. Essentially if you are in a safe spot, you can save and quit, and then pick up that save at a later point.

It is unclear why it took so long for this basic feature to be added, especially with how wanted it was by players. It’s also unclear why now of all times is the time has been added, but it has, and players are happy to see it in the game.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is set to release worldwide on October 25. When it does release, it will be available via PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. At launch, it will be available for standard, regular purchase, and for the first time, it will also be available via Xbox Game Pass.

