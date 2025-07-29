Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Drops Surprise Look at Brand-New Wonder Weapon

For the final time in Black Ops 6‘s brief shelf life, a new zombies map is on the way. The fourth extra map post-launch is going to arrive shortly, and ahead of that release, Call of Duty has been marketing what fans can expect in the potentially explosive end to the current storyline. In doing so, they dropped a short GIF on X (formerly Twitter) today that appears to be a brand-new Wonder Weapon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For the most part, Black Ops 6 has not done exceptionally well in coming up with new, original Wonder Weapons for their zombies maps. Some of them have, but others are either exact copies or clearly inspired by previous weapons. That won’t be the case for Reckoning, the final new map for Black Ops 6.

Treyarch, the main development team behind zombies, dropped a short GIF featuring what is clearly a Wonder Weapon of some type, but it’s one that most fans haven’t seen before. Some pointed out the similarities to the High on Life weapons.

Others compared it to the CRBR-S, but it looks distinctly different from that weapon. Time will tell, but as of now, it looks like a brand-new Wonder Weapon. That’s significant given that the majority of the maps in Black Ops 6 have not had that.

Liberty Falls reused the Thundergun. Citadelle des Morts reskinned the elemental weapons (either bows or staffs) into swords. The Tomb used the Ice Staff from Origins. Shattered Veil brought back the Ray Gun Mark 2. To its credit, Terminus used the DRI-11 Beamsmasher, an original Wonder Weapon.

It’s currently unclear what this weapon will do. The GIF only briefly showcased the weapon, and that’s all the information Treyarch has revealed so far. Fortunately, it will drop on August 7.

The map’s storyline is that the attack on Janus Towers and the final confrontation will begin as Richtofen and S.A.M. finally address the longstanding and slowly boiling conflict that has played out in the last few maps.

Several maps have introduced new Wonder Weapons, but this is the final chance for Black Ops 6 to do so. Unless Treyarch changes its mind, this is the end of the line for this game. That is likely to hold, as Black Ops 7 is coming this fall.

It’s the first time that back-to-back Call of Duty titles are both in the Black Ops series. Every other time, they’ve been interrupted by something and have had more than a year in between. That is how some older Black Ops games had so many DLC maps. All told, there will be six in Black Ops 6.

It is also currently unclear what sort of zombies Black Ops 7 will include. It could be round-based, but they could also go back to the Modern Warfare III style. Treyarch has also not yet confirmed whether or not the storyline will continue. Once Reckoning is out and players complete the Easter egg, we will have a better idea of where Richtofen and the crew are headed next, if anywhere.