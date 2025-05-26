Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Brings Back a Classic Black Ops 2 Zombies Mode

Call of Duty fans are celebrating the return of an awesome Zombies game mode that was introduced in Black Ops 2. Call of Duty is one of the most reliable and valued packages in gaming. Every year, you know exactly what you’re going to get and it’s going to come out at the exact same time annually. You’re going to get a big flashy campaign, a fast-paced multiplayer mode, and a highly replayable co-op mode, which is likely a new iteration of Zombies. It’s great and it’s like having multiple games in one for just $70. Even if some games aren’t as good as others, there’s a lot of content in there.

On top of that, Call of Duty has done a great job of continuing to update its games regularly with new content. This ranges from new maps, weapons, and modes, but perhaps most importantly, all of that is free. It used to cost players $20 every time a new set of maps was about to be released, but Activision pivoted to in-game transactions for skins as a way of making additional revenue and realized it could keep more people coming back by making big new content free. As such, the game you buy gets even more valuable as time goes on.

Zombies fans have probably benefited the most out of this as some people used to spend $20 just to play a new Zombies map and arguably, sometimes it was worth it. However, they are now completely free and new Zombies maps are added every few months. However, this season, Call of Duty decided to add a new mode to Zombies. The mode is known as Grief and it was first introduced in Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

It’s a 4v4 mode where players must compete against each other to stay alive and gain the advantage on each other. The catch is you can’t actively deal damage to other players, but you can do things to impede them and screw them over. All of this takes place on a smaller version of existing Zombies maps, so players are forced to battle it out in a fairly tight space. It’s a mode fans have wanted to see return for many years now and it was planned to return in Black Ops 4, but it was cut for unknown reasons. Needless to say, players having a lot of fun with Grief in Black Ops 6 and taking advantage of the mode’s return.

