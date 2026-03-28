Nintendo Reportedly Reviving Game Boy Series Not Seen in Nearly 20 Years With New Game in 2027

Nintendo is reportedly reviving a series that started on the Game Boy and has not been seen since the Wii, with a brand new game in 2027. The series in question got its start in 1994 and concluded in 2008. To date, there have been six games in the series, but obviously, one has not been released in almost 20 years. As a result, many Nintendo fans have increasingly grown dubious about the series’ future and written it off. Nintendo hasn’t forgotten about the series, though, according to a new report.

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The new report comes from a random YouTube user named “Malo932.” Now, normally, a random YouTube commentator is not worth paying attention. However, there is a good reason this commentator has the attention of Nintendo fans. Recently, Nate the Hate — the paramount source when it comes to Nintendo — dropped a new report about future, unannounced Nintendo games coming in 2026 and 2027. Six days before this report dropped, this anonymous, random YouTube user leaked the exact same information, plus a few additional tidbits. Considering all of the information they had that overlaps with the Nate the Hate report, it is reasonable to assume the other additional tidbits are sound as well. One of these tidbits relays word of a remake of the best SNES game of all time coming soon. The other tidbit is that a new Wario Land game is in the works at Nintendo and coming in 2027.

Forgotten Mario Spin-Off Series

For those unfamiliar with this Mario spin-off series, Wario Land began in 1994, as a Nintendo Game Boy exclusive, with the release of Wario Land: Super Mario Land 3. What followed this was 1995’s Virtual Boy Wario Land, 1998’s Wario Land II, 2000’s Wario Land 3, 2001’s Wario Land 4, and 2008’s Wario Land: Shake It. Since then, the series has been dormant, but apparently that is changing.

Unfortunately, this new report does not share any additional details on the game; when it wil be revealed, whether it will be a cross-gen release, or when exactly in 2027 it will release. That said, if the game is releasing next year, then it will presumably be revealed within the next 12 months, aka soon.

All of that said, and as always, remember to take everything here with a grain of salt, especially considering the source is so random. As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this information, nor do we expect it to. If it does, though, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the various conversations about Nintendo happenig on the ComicBook Forum.