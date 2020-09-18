Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha Confirms Popular Feature Is Back After Being Removed in Modern Warfare

✖

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha is live on PS4 and the PS4 only. And this isn't changing. While the Beta is coming to Xbox One and PC after a brief PS4 exclusivity period, the Alpha is limited to the PS4 as a result of a marketing deal between PlayStation and Activision. Right now, the jury is still out on the game's multiplayer. There's a lot of praise, but there's also a lot of criticism, particularly about sniping and red dot abuse.

That said, one thing about the Alpha everyone is thrilled to see is the return of a feature controversially cut by 2019's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare: map voting. That's right, map voting is back. Previously, there were reports the feature was back, but this is our first confirmation.

Of course, it's possible the feature could be removed or tweaked before launch, but with only a minority of complaints about it, this is hard to imagine.

As you would expect, most players are happy, but not all. Some have brought up a valid complaint about the feature, which is that it can lead to the same maps being played over and over again. And this is unfortunate if you like one of the less popular maps.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

