Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Developer Calms Down Fans About Big Gameplay Concern

After jumping into the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Alpha on PS4 a lot of players have concerns about the game. The chief concern involved skill-based matchmaking (SBMM). Unfortunately, there's still no update on how 2020's installment will implement SBMM, but based on the Alpha it looks like it will be similar to how it was in Modern Warfare. Why Treyarch and Raven Software are remaining quiet on SBMM, they have addressed the concerns over snipers in the game, and how easy to use and over-powered they are compared to previous installments.

The comment comes way of game designer at Treyarch Tony Flame, who revealed that snipers were buffed in the Alpha for the purpose of testing. In other words, they won't be as powerful in the final game. In fact, there will be balance changes related to snipers rolled out in time for next month's open beta.

"Ok, let's talk sniping in Cold War," said Flame on Twitter. "Crossplay is coming, but we knew it wouldn't be in Alpha. We buffed snipers to evaluate their performance in this Alpha specifically. Sniper rifles will have balance changes for the upcoming Beta based on our analytics data this weekend."

Ok let's talk Sniping in Cold War. Crossplay is coming, but we knew it wouldn't be in Alpha. We buffed Snipers to evaluate their performance in this Alpha specifically. Sniper Rifles WILL have balance changes for the upcoming Beta based on our analytics data this weekend. — Tony Flame (@Tony_Flame) September 18, 2020

For now, it remains to be seen what Treyarch and Raven Software will do to tweak snipers. Many fans are hoping they will make sniping more vulnerable to return fire by making snipers flinch when taking damage. That said, for now, there's been no word that this specific change will be implemented.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 12 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

