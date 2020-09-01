Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta Date Leaks Again

✖

Another Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War leak occurred recently to add more evidence to the assumption that the game’s beta will start on October 8th. We’d seen mentions of this already through a regional store in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone, and this latest leak comes from yet another Call of Duty game. Call of Duty: WWII players noticed messages in the in-game store that advertised the new Black Ops Cold War game and said pre-orders for the digital versions of the game would grant buyers access to the beta on October 8th that’ll first be available for those on the PlayStation 4.

The sighting of the Black Ops Cold War beta dates was shared within the subreddit set up for the game with an image of the WWII in-game store. The versions of the game advertised showed both the Ultimate Edition and the Standard Edition with text in the latter’s description referencing the open beta. It said it’ll start on October 8th, a date that lines up with the information about the beta leaked previously.

Activision’s listing for the Black Ops Cold War pre-order incentives also mentioned a Frank Woods Operator and a Blueprint for use in Modern Warfare and Warzone. Both of those have been confirmed already in the past which makes the October 8th date mentioned here seem more likely than ever before.

As the listing mentioned, the beta will first be available to those on the PlayStation 4 with betas on the PC and Xbox One systems to come afterwards. This partnership with Sony continues the trend of PlayStation users getting exclusive access to content before those on other platforms do, though the content almost always comes to the other systems after a brief delay. PlayStation 4 users are supposed to get access to the content at least five days before anyone else based on what’s been shown in PlayStation’s trailers for the game, so we’ll see the beta come elsewhere after that timeframe expires.

Pre-ordering a digital version of the game is the easiest way to get access to the open beta, but it hasn’t been the only method. Activision recently offered a promotion where it gave away codes to people who watched the Championship Weekend for the Call of Duty League which means there’s a chance we’ll see more opportunities like this in the weeks leading up to the beta’s supposed launch date.

