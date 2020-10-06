How to Pre-Load the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta

✖

In two days, on October 8, the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Open Beta will be live on PS4, and right now it's available to pre-load for those that have pre-ordered the game on PS4. To do this, all you need to do is search for the game on the PlayStation Store. If you're on PS4, you'll already be logged into your account, so all you need to hit is download. However, if you're trying to download the game on the web, make sure you're signed in to the account that purchased the game with.

Further, make sure to give yourself some time if you want to play when the Beta goes live on Thursday because it will require 31.1GB of space, which is a pretty meaty download on slower Internet speeds.

For now, pre-ordering the game on PS4 is the only way to get access to the Beta beginning on Thursday unless you won it giveaway, such as the Xfinity giveaway. If this is the case, be on the lookout for an email from Activision.

On Thursday, the Beta will only be available on PS4, so pre-loading can't be done on PC or Xbox One until next week. If you're on these platforms and wondering when Beta will be available, see the schedule below:

First Wave:

October 8: Early Access to Open Beta on PS4

October 10: Open Beta Begins for all on PS4

October 12: First Wave of Open Beta on PS4 ends

Second Wave:

October 15: Open Beta Reopens on October 15 (PS4, Xbox One, and PC)

October 17: Open Beta Reopens for all

October 19: Second Wave of Open Beta Ends

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13 via the PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC.

