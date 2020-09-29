Call of Duty: Warzone Update Adds Creepy Little Girl That Haunts Players

✖

A new Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone update dropped today, and now a creepy little girl is haunting players in the latter. Yesterday, Activision and Infinity Ward announced that Warzone will be getting Halloween-themed content soon, and we know that Zombies are coming to the game, courtesy of datamining leaks. That said, ahead of all of this, the aforementioned pair are already cranking up the game's levels of creepiness with a mysterious and eerie little girl that is haunting players.

Over on Twitter, Call of Duty YouTuber "MrTheRevertz" shared a new Warzone video featuring gameplay at the campsite near Stadium. In it, you can hear the player being haunted by the sound of a little girl's laugh. The little girl doesn't show her face, but it appears she's limited to this specific area of the map.

Responding to this, ModernWarzone floated that this could be Samantha Maxis of Zombies-mode fame, which would make sense given the aforementioned leaks. However, this doesn't quite sound like Samantha, so take this theory with a grain of salt for now.

This is kind of creepy... a childs laugh can be heard at this campsite near stadium. Literally gave me chills as im sitting here in the dark at 3am with my astros cranked up..

Was about to throw some hands. #Warzone #Season6 pic.twitter.com/Hkw0HUBaym — ⚔️MrTheRevertz (@MrTheRevertz) September 29, 2020

At the moment of publishing, neither Infinity Ward or Activision have provided any type of clarification or elaboration on what the heck is going on, and it's unlikely either will, as this is obviously either a glitch or teasing something.

Call of Duty: Warzone is available, for free, via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Further, it will be available via the PS5 and Xbox Series X when both next-gen consoles release this November.

