Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Gives Players Bonus Until Season 1 Starts

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War players don’t have much longer until Season 1 starts with the first official season of content for the game scheduled to kick off on December 16th. The same goes for Warzone as well since that’ll be the first time that the games are fully conjoined, but if you’re spending time mostly in Black Ops Cold War until that transition happens, you’ve got a bonus to look forward to. Treyarch Studios announced this week that it’s turning on Double XP for both players’ levels and weapons with the event running right up until Season 1 starts.

The Double XP event leading up to new seasons became common practice in Modern Warfare, so it’s reassuring to Black Ops Cold War players to see that the same will likely be the norm for the new Call of Duty game. Events like this typically let players quicker work towards whatever Prestige level they’re shooting for or unlock different customizations for their favorite weapons before the new season starts, so if you’ve got something to accomplish before Season 1 begins, now’s the time to do it.

Starting tomorrow at 10AM PT, get 2XP and 2WXP in #BlackOpsColdWar as we count down to Season One! pic.twitter.com/3KQ0GosPYU — Treyarch Studios (@Treyarch) December 11, 2020

Of course, you don’t really have to worry about your content going anywhere when Season 1 begins. Everything’s carrying over to the new season except for your seasonal level. That level will reset at the end of every season including the pre-season period that players are in right now which is all the more reason to get in some last-minute matches before the new season starts next week.

As for what’s coming in Season 1, Treyarch already shared a preview of that content this week to give an idea of what’ll be releasing in Black Ops Cold War as well as in Warzone. The infographic below was shared this week after The Game Awards to show a couple of different maps, weapons, and more that’ll be arriving in both games when Season 1 starts. Some of the most notable changes include the maps for both games including Rebirth Island for Warzone as well as new Black Ops Cold War Multiplayer maps and game modes.

Consider this your official briefing. Season One of #BlackOpsColdWar drops December 16. pic.twitter.com/IzPO9b4rpd — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) December 11, 2020

