Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War First Campaign Mission Details Revealed

Next week will see the release of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, and Activision and Raven Software have started to reveal new information about the first three missions from the game's campaign. These missions are titled "Nowhere Left to Run," "Fracture Jaw," and "Desperate Measures." These missions will set-up the events that bring the team into conflict with Perseus. As previously revealed, Black Ops Cold War is a direct sequel to the original Black Ops, bringing in familiar faces, as well as some new characters. On the game's official blog, Raven Software discussed its goals for the game's narrative.

“We are huge fans of the original Black Ops and our first goal was bringing back the iconic trio of Woods, Mason and Hudson – but to do so in a way that didn’t require any previous experience with the series,” said Dan Vondrak, Raven Software's senior creative director. “We also felt it was important to introduce some new characters so we could explore their personalities and relationships with the classic characters – this way both new and old players get something fresh. By approaching it this way, as the story unravels, we can slowly make connections and references back to Black Ops that fans like us will appreciate but won’t be a flood of new information all at once for new players.”

In "Nowhere Left to Run," players are re-introduced to Woods and Mason as they meet newcomer Russel Adler in a bar in Amsterdam, at the start of 1981. This leads the game's heroes after Perseus.

"Fracture Jaw" is the first of the game's flashback missions, taking players back to the Vietnam War. Perseus has long been considered a myth, but this mission will give players a better idea of who he is, and what's he's capable of.

"Desperate Measures" will see the team attempting to infiltrate KGB headquarters in a daring mission that will require the player going undercover as a Soviet double agent.

This is only the start of what the game will have to offer, but it does offer a compelling glimpse into the narrative of Black Ops Cold War. To save the entire world from nuclear destruction, the Black Ops team will have to bring down Perseus and take on some of the franchise's biggest missions ever.

Fans won't have much longer to wait to find out what else the game's campaign has to offer! Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC on November 13th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to the game's campaign? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!