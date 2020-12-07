Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War December 7th Update Patch Notes Revealed

✖

The latest update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War isn't set to release until tonight at 11 p.m. PT, but developer Treyarch has already released full patch notes. This one seems to be a pretty big one, as Treyarch is getting the game ready for next week's Season 1 release. As such, fans can expect stability fixes, adjustments, free bundles, and more. It might not be as exciting as the actual Season 1 update, but it certainly seems like there's a bit for fans to look forward to, regardless. Full patch notes directly from Treyarch can be found below.

GLOBAL Stability Added crash fixes related to ray tracing on next-gen consoles.

General stability improvements. Progression Addressed an issue where Prestige Levels and Prestige Icons could display inaccurately in lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the Prestige 1 icon could display in place of the Commander rank icon in the After Action Report. UI Addressed multiple issues for breadcrumbs appearing incorrectly throughout lobby menus.

Addressed an issue where the reward animation could sometimes appear corrupted in the After Action Report. MULTIPLAYER Playlists Motherland Moshpit TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Moscow and Crossroads Strike. Hardcore Motherland Moshpit also available in Quick Play (TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed). Available Dec. 8 until the launch of Season One.

Progression Camos Addressed an issue where Mastery camos were not progressing properly for some players, despite being earned. Reduced the number of kills without dying from 3 to 2 for launcher and M79 camo Challenges.

Game Modes Hardpoint Checkmate Adjusted spawns for zones 1, 3, and 4. Resolved an issue where the Hardpoint could be captured behind a crate on zone 4. Garrison Zone 1 adjusted to provide more balanced cover for both teams. Adjusted spawns for zones 2 and 3. Crossroads Strike Adjusted spawns for all Hardpoint zones. Moved zone 4 to the adjacent tents to provide more opportunities for the attacking team. Moscow Removed spawns near back statue for zone 3.

Control Moscow Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives. Additional attacker spawns added closer to mid-map when B has been captured. Miami Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives. Checkmate Adjusted attacker spawns to reduce travel time to objectives.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Gameplay Reduced spawn protection time to reduce frequency of protection nullifying explosives (e.g. War Machine) for extended periods of time. Addressed an issue where players could collide when redeploying from a Squad Wipe. Addressed an issue where players could land on each other and die if they waited until they were auto-deployed during Infil. Addressed an issue where players could get stuck by mantling in certain spots on Alpine. Addressed an issue where Containers could spawn inside objects. Scorestreaks Reduced spawn rates of the Gunship, Chopper Gunner, and VTOL Escort. Addressed an issue where the Cruise Missile HUD effects could be seen in the Redeploy menu. Vehicles Addressed an issue where the Hind could exit the playable space in Alpine. HUD Addressed an issue where dust and threat perception effects could display on the overhead camera. Party Invites Addressed an issue with Party invites in Fireteam: Dirty Bomb.

Combined Arms Adjusted the interact radius on mounted turrets to be easier to get onto.

Custom Games Added options in Custom Games Scorestreaks settings for Score Reset On Death and Scorestreak Death Penalty, allowing players to set the percentage of score lost on death from 0% (Disabled) to 100% (all score lost on death).

Round-Based Modes Addressed an issue where players could be kicked for inactivity while spectating in round-based modes.

Weapons Visuals Added polish to visual kickback when hip-firing weapons.

Hauer 77 Addressed an animation issue with the Hauer 77 when firing the last shot while aiming down sights.

Launchers Addressed an issue where launchers could lock onto Stationary Turrets in Combined Arms.

Optics Addressed an issue that could prevent thermal scopes from showing a thermal overlay when riding a vehicle.

Scorestreaks Care Package Care Package explosion will no longer damage teammates in Hardcore. Addressed an issue that could cause the Care Package to go through the roof in Checkmate.

Combat Bow Addressed an issue where the Tactical Mask icon would incorrectly display when damaging enemies with the Combat Bow.

Cruise Missile Addressed an issue where damaging a Cruise Missile would not display a hit marker.

VTOL Escort Addressed an issue with the VTOL Escort camera when it would be destroyed from going out of bounds.

Chopper Gunner The Chopper Gunner will now follow its correct shorter path on Crossroads Strike instead of its wider path from Combined Arms.

Maps Crossroads Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Crossroads. Added a unique 6v6 intermission camera on Crossroads Strike.

Armada Parachutes can now be activated where applicable in all modes in Armada.

Garrison Addressed an issue where one of the explosive barrels would never detonate in Garrison.

Field Upgrades Trophy System The Trophy System will now destroy incoming Trophy Systems. Addressed an issue where the Trophy System occasionally would not destroy incoming projectiles. Addressed an issue where shooting your own Trophy System could show enemy infantry hit markers.

Assault Pack The Assault Pack will now be destroyed if an enemy uses it.

Field Mic Addressed an issue where a player could earn double score events if two Field Mics were overlapping.

Vehicles General Added a new Helicopter Aiming Mode option. Addressed an issue where the camera could clip through the player's head when switching from driver to passenger while aiming down sights in a vehicle. Addressed an issue where players could spawn with corrupted animations if they squad-spawned onto a Dirt Bike as a passenger.

General Stability Fixed a rare crash that could occur when a player was dismembered by an explosive.

Finishing Moves General clean-up and bug fixes for Finishing Moves. Addressed an issue where performing Finishing Moves on enemies while being downed would not count toward the Stone Operator unlock challenge.

Gestures Added voiceover to first-person Gestures.

Mouse and Keyboard Addressed an issue when Jump and Mantle were bound to the Mouse Wheel. Addressed an issue with mouse navigation in Theater. Addressed an issue with mic status icon not displaying properly in the Party tab. Addressed an issue with Voice Chat Volume setting functionality. Improved mouse rotation controls for Weapon Inspect.

Audio Addressed an issue where a character’s exert audio for a weapon melee could be delayed.

Miscellaneous Addressed an issue where players were not immediately killed when being downed while in water.

ZOMBIES General Progression Addressed an issue causing progress on the Trapper Challenge to get stuck at 255. Addressed an issue that caused incorrect Mastery camo progression information to display. Addressed an issue where incorrect Prestige Icons could display in Zombies menus. Addressed an issue that sometimes caused the player’s primary weapon camo to appear on a Knife equipped as a secondary weapon.

Combat Record Addressed an issue with incorrect Engagement Range data for some weapons for Zombies. Killing Blows will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record. Elite Eliminations will now register properly for Zombies in Combat Record.

UI Addressed issues with text overlapping or extending outside the panel in the Intel menus. Addressed issues with 3D models not properly orienting in Intel menus. Addressed an issue where additional Create-a-Class slots were not appearing in the Zombies lobby on PlayStation platforms.

Die Maschine Stability Added various stability fixes.

Intel Added new Season One Intel to discover in "Die Maschine".

Gameplay Closed various exploit areas. Addressed an issue that sometimes caused zombies to get stuck inside a spawn location. Addressed an issue that caused zombies to incorrectly use their ranged attack in specific locations. Addressed an issue that caused zombies to path incorrectly when Decoys were used in specific locations. Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect floor of the mini-map from appearing after spectating. Addressed an issue that caused shadows to appear incorrectly on a quest character when viewed with the flashlight.

Weapons Addressed an issue that caused ammo to be incorrectly deducted from the D.I.E. Electrobolt while using Aether Shroud. Addressed an issue that caused the incorrect weapon rarity to appear for the player’s weapon after respawning. Addressed an issue that caused the duplication of weapons using the Arsenal under specific circumstances.

Trials Addressed an issue that caused the Take Damage and Recover Health Trial from granting progress when recovering the bonus health granted by Jugger-Nog. Addressed an issue that prevented a specific Trial from granting a reward.

Mystery Box Addressed an issue that prevented some weapons from appearing in the cycle animation when using the Mystery Box.

Main Quest Addressed a rare issue that could cause the Main Quest to stop progressing at the Decontamination step.

Ping Addressed an issue that caused incorrect icons to display when pinging certain weapons.

Audio Addressed an issue that could prevent certain voiceover lines from playing.

UI Addressed an issue that could occur where the Pause menu couldn't be closed when interacting with the Arsenal. Addressed an issue that caused a mix of visual effects from different Ammo Mods to display when navigating the Skills menu.

Dead Ops Arcade Stability Added various stability fixes.

Gameplay Added Room of Judgment event. Added various enemy AI tuning changes. Added various weapon tuning changes.

General Added Host Migration to Dead Ops Arcade. Added options to turn off various UI elements and features.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5) Intel Added new Season One Intel to discover in Onslaught.

Gameplay Added various enemy pathing fixes. Addressed a rare issue that could cause a redundant Perk to be granted from power-ups.

PC Stability Added various stability fixes.

General Addressed an issue with text wrapping in Windowed mode. Addressed an issue that could cause a blurry screen with NVIDIA Ansel when using a sniper scope.



It's safe to say the Season 1 update is highly anticipated, and it should add quite a bit of new content for fans to enjoy when it releases on December 16th. For now, fans will simply have to make do with all of the new adjustments, and hope that it makes for a much smoother gaming experience!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you looking forward to tonight's update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!