Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Bringing Back Fan-Favorite Black Ops 2 Multiplayer Map

✖

Even though it’s a few weeks out from arriving, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to receive a massive new update that players will surely appreciate. While this update will include a variety of different features, one, in particular, seems to be alluring to longtime players of Black Ops.

Developer Treyarch has confirmed that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will soon be seeing the return of a popular map from Black Ops II. The map specifically is that of Express, which is a 6v6 level that takes place in a train station. Express was one of the most popular maps in Black Ops II which clearly tells us why Treyarch felt the desire to bring it back here in Black Ops Cold War. As expected, Express isn't a one-to-one recreation from Black Ops II and has been updated just a bit.

Welcome to #BlackOpsColdWar Season One: Reloaded. The biggest year in Black Ops continues with new maps, modes, weaponry, and more. pic.twitter.com/YUpBCGLT0h — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) January 14, 2021

The addition of Express is only one of a variety of updates that are set to come about in the next few weeks in Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. A new multiplayer map called Sanatorium is also coming to the game and has actually been added today. To go along with this, a new map for the game’s Zombies mode called Firebase Z is also set to arrive in the coming weeks. For now, though, Zombies has today added Cranked as a limited-time mode.

As for when this update featuring Express is planned to roll out, it will begin releasing across all platforms on February 4, 2021. This will likely be the biggest patch that Treyarch releases for the remainder of Season 1 of Black Ops Cold War, but that remains to be seen. A start date for Season 2 hasn’t been revealed just yet but we should begin to hear more around the end of February.

Until that time, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is playable on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. If you'd like to keep up with all of our coverage on the game moving forward, you can do so by following this page.

How do you feel about the return of Express in Black Ops Cold War? Does it move the needle for you at all? Be sure to give me your thoughts down in the comments below or by hitting me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.