Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War January 12 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Treyarch has released a new performance update for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This particular update should be of interest to PlayStation 5 players, as it brings stability fixes for the platform, as well as stability fixes for other aspects of the game. As far as updates are concerned, this isn't the most exciting one, but it should help the game run smoother, which is always quite welcome. Of course, Thursday will see the release of new content in the game, which includes the new Sanatorium map, 6-v-6 Drop-Kick mode, and more. Full patch notes from Treyarch can be found below.

GLOBAL General stability improvements specific to PlayStation 5. ZOMBIES Stability Various stability fixes. Die Maschine Closed an exploit that permitted duplication of the player’s weapon. Dead Ops Arcade 3 Various stability fixes.

The stability improvements will likely be a welcome sight for many players. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War has seen a number of issues since its release last November. Treyarch and Activision have been hard at work fixing these issues, but the game's problems have been well-documented. While players have encountered issues on all of the game's platforms, Xbox Series X seems to have had the most significant issues, thus far. That version of the game has seen a lot of issues with crashes, in particular. Fans seem to have found a way of circumventing some of these issues, but an official fix has not been released, as of this writing.

For those unfamiliar, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is a direct follow-up to the original Black Ops. The game takes place in the '80s, at the height of Cold War tensions between the US and the Soviet Union. Multiplayer has always been the series highlight, however, and the game's Zombies mode in particular has been embraced by players. As such, the stability fixes for that mode could be the biggest of these updates!

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

What do you think about Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War thus far? Are you happy with the game's newest update? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!