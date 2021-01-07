Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War January 7 Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War got its first sizable patch of the new year this week with a new set of patch notes released on Thursday. The update aligned with the new schedule for playlist updates in Black Ops Cold War that’ll now happen on Thursdays which meant that there are some new modes to play in addition to changes made to existing modes. A few Scorestreaks were adjusted with some exploits being patched up as well, but aside from that, the patch notes show the latest update to be a pretty tame one.

You’ll find two new playlists that have been added to Black Ops Cold War for the first time in the update along with an updated version of the Nuketown 24/7 playlist. No weapon balance updates were released, so all your favorite weapons are safe for the time being.

The full patch notes for the Black Ops Cold War update can be found below courtesy of Treyarch Studios.

Global

Daily Challenges

Addressed an issue that could prevent new Daily Challenges from appearing.

Addressed issues preventing the following Daily Challenges from tracking properly: "Team Deathmatch Challenger" "Hardcore Challenger" "Hardcore Champion"



Season Challenges

Addressed an issue that could prevent progress from tracking for the "Mass Casualties" Challenge when using a Cruise Missile.

Multiplayer

Featured Playlists

Raid + Crossroads Strike 24/7 [NEW] Includes TDM, Domination, Kill Confirmed, and Hardpoint on Raid and Crossroads Strike. Hardcore version also available in Quick Play.

Gunfight Blueprints [NEW] 2v2 Gunfight matches using new randomized Weapon Blueprint-based loadouts.

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb Duos [NEW] Fireteam: Dirty Bomb played with 20 players (10 teams of Duos).

Nuketown 24/7 [UPDATED] Nuketown ’84 Holiday replaced with Nuketown ’84.

Face Off

Prop Hunt

Fireteam: Dirty Bomb

Modes

Gunfight Added extra models and collision to prevent being able to kill enemies at their spawn in Game Show at the start of a match.

Combined Arms Adjusted time in Combined Arms: Assault when a zone is captured.



Scorestreaks

A.R.P. Addressed an issue in Hardcore modes where Spy Planes exiting the map could override the mini-map being active, even if a H.A.R.P. was still active.

Care Package Fixed a rare crash that could occur when calling in a Holiday Care Package.



Operator Missions

Adjusted XP values for Operator Missions.

Zombies

Stability

Added various stability fixes.

Gameplay

Closed various map exploit areas.

Addressed an issue that prevented the Ammo Mod from appearing on the player’s weapon immediately after using the Pack-a-Punch.

Dead Ops Arcade 3

Addressed an issue where the player could load into Dead Ops Arcade with the wrong Operator Skin.

Addressed an issue where the player could be downed by walking underneath a spike trap.

Addressed different effect issues occurring when transitioning from solo play.

Addressed various particle effect issues.

Onslaught (PS4/PS5)