Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Slam Beta Due to Matchmaking Problems
The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is now live for PlayStation 4 players with early access. A lot can change before the game's November 13th release date, but there's one part of the beta that isn't sitting right with players: its use of skill-based matchmaking. A number of players have taken to social media to share their unhappiness with the feature, leading to "SBMM" trending on social media. Whether or not these matchmaking issues will exist in the final build of the game remains to be seen, but it's clear that a number of players are not happy with the current setup.
Me: has a great first game of the day and gets the win
The people in my next game because of sbmm: pic.twitter.com/ShDT2ofH93— birboz (@birbozGG) October 8, 2020
actually having so much fun on cold war i can’t wait until SBMM kicks in 😒🙄— ✰ (@rryoukai) October 9, 2020
Remove SBMM @Treyarch @Activision @CallofDuty— Pierce 😎 (@PierceParadise) October 9, 2020
SBMM has 10.4 THOUSAND tweets. The developers clearly see the tweets they just don't care #CallOfDuty #CallOfDutyBlackOpsColdWar— Recruit Difficulty (@IamSal_) October 9, 2020
If you like SBMM let me know so I can remove you from my feed ✌🏽— Kimokea🥀 (@KimokeaOfficial) October 9, 2020
Everyone that doesn't want super strong SBMM, CANCEL YOUR PREORDERED. It worked with Battlefront 2.— Mr Lahey (@CrazyMrLahey) October 9, 2020
SBMM isnt bad. you all are just frustrated that you actually have to try— Ccmonty (@Ccmonty2) October 9, 2020
i keep seeing "cod players hate sbmm" and thinking it's super smash bros melee even though that doesn't even make sense.— Dawson Adams VO 🎙️ COMMISSIONS OPEN (@dawsonadamsVO) October 9, 2020