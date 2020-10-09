Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Players Slam Beta Due to Matchmaking Problems

By Marc Deschamps

The Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Beta is now live for PlayStation 4 players with early access. A lot can change before the game's November 13th release date, but there's one part of the beta that isn't sitting right with players: its use of skill-based matchmaking. A number of players have taken to social media to share their unhappiness with the feature, leading to "SBMM" trending on social media. Whether or not these matchmaking issues will exist in the final build of the game remains to be seen, but it's clear that a number of players are not happy with the current setup.

What do you think of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War beta so far? Have you been frustrated by the matchmaking process? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about the Black Ops Cold War beta!

