Every Multiplayer Map Confirmed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Launch
Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains one of the most popular video games on the planet, another installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise is arriving in a matter of days. The series is returning to the Black Ops storyline with its latest installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This game will be a change from the current Modern Warfare/Warzone phenomenon, turning back the clock and bringing some changes to the way the game is played. And don't forget, the beloved Zombies mode is making a comeback!
In addition to an anticipated story mode and the return of Zombies, Black Ops Cold War will have plenty of multiplayer opportunities of its own. Folks got their first taste of the multiplayer action with the online beta that was live this past month, and everyone is looking forward to what the full game looks like at launch.
As far as mutliplayer maps go, Activision hasn't released an official list of the locations that will be available at launch. But Charlie Intel rounded up all of the maps that have been revealed so far, coming up with a list of eight total maps that are confirmed for the game's launch next week.
Wondering what the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer experience will look like? Here are the eight maps we know of so far:
Moscow
Moscow is set in a downtown area of the Russian city, and it features the classic, close-quarters combat that Call of Duty fans have come to love. This became a quick favorite amongst players during the open beta, especially when it comes to objective game modes.
Moscow is one of the three maps that only supports 6v6 game modes.
Satellite
Like Moscow, Satellite is one of the few maps in Black Ops Cold War that only supports 6v6 gameplay. Unlike Moscow, however, it provides a much more open environment for players. The desert-set map is a sniper's paradise.
Miami
Miami is the third and final 6v6-only map that will be included in the game at launch. Of course, that will likely change as time goes on and DLC is made available.
From an aesthetic perspective, Miami is the most exciting of the Cold War offerings, featuring plenty of neon lights and beach-side architecture.
Cartel
If you played the Cold War beta for any length of time, it's likely you spent some time in the Cartel map. The farm-set map features a large hangar, a deep creek bed, and a sniper tower. Cartel supports both 6v6 standard and 12v12 Combined Arms game modes.
Crossroads
Given that this is the Cold War, we should've expected multiple snow-covered maps in the lineup. Crossroads will be loved by snipers, but there are enough structures littered throughout to allow close-quarters players a chance to keep up.
Crossroads supports 6v6 and 12v12 game modes.
Armada
Armada is easily the most unique and intriguing map in Black Ops Cold War, though it also has the potential to be the most frustrating. The map takes place on three warships in the middle of the ocean. Two smaller ships, which serve as spawn points, are connected to a main ship in the middle, where most of the fighting actually takes place. Armada was designed for the Combined Arms game modes.
Alpine
Alpine is one of the two large maps in Black Ops Cold War that's designed specifically for the 40 player Fireteam game mode. The map is set at a ski lodge on the side of the mountain, featuring multiple lodges and vehicle options.
Ruka
Ruka is the second map designed for Fireteam combat, taking place up in the mountains of the U.S.S.R. Like Alpine, it will see players grouped into 10 teams of four.