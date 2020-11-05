Every Multiplayer Map Confirmed for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War at Launch

Even though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare remains one of the most popular video games on the planet, another installment in the long-running Call of Duty franchise is arriving in a matter of days. The series is returning to the Black Ops storyline with its latest installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War. This game will be a change from the current Modern Warfare/Warzone phenomenon, turning back the clock and bringing some changes to the way the game is played. And don't forget, the beloved Zombies mode is making a comeback!

In addition to an anticipated story mode and the return of Zombies, Black Ops Cold War will have plenty of multiplayer opportunities of its own. Folks got their first taste of the multiplayer action with the online beta that was live this past month, and everyone is looking forward to what the full game looks like at launch.

As far as mutliplayer maps go, Activision hasn't released an official list of the locations that will be available at launch. But Charlie Intel rounded up all of the maps that have been revealed so far, coming up with a list of eight total maps that are confirmed for the game's launch next week.

Wondering what the Black Ops Cold War multiplayer experience will look like? Here are the eight maps we know of so far: