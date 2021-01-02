Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Player Discovers Bizarre Images Outside of Map

✖

A Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player has stumbled across some incredibly strange images in the game after breaking out of the map in a campaign mission. While breaking out of the confines of play areas is something that we’re used to seeing in video games, this latest find in Black Ops Cold War is one of the more baffling things that we’ve seen in one of these instances.

Found during the campaign mission “Break On Through”, a Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War player recently shared some images that they found after breaking out of the confines of the map. Rather than simply finding a black void or perhaps some strange character models, this player uncovered what looks to be some images that were taken in the real world back in 2019. The pictures don’t show anything much outside of an empty field with the most noteworthy thing in the grass being a plastic bag filled with Gatorade bottles.

So just what in the heck is this image doing in the game? Well, it seems that it was being used by the developers of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War to help get the lighting how they wanted in this mission. The image that was found actually features a sign that specifies some various stats related to the sun and shadows in the picture while also noting the time of day. Essentially, this 3D picture was seemingly brought into the developer tools to serve as a skybox before various other assets were then placed in the mission map. It’s a strange thing to see on its own, but this is basically a behind the scenes look at what devs sometimes have to do in order to make games.

With that being said, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is surely not the only game in the world that has oddities like this tucked away. While I doubt all of them feature plastic bags filled with Gatorade, this is likely a common practice by many studios around the world.

If you still haven't played Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War for yourself, the game is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

So have you ever found anything strange like this in a video game yourself? Let me know down in the comments or message me on Twitter at @MooreMan12 to chat more.