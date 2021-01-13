Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Was the Most-Downloaded PS5 Game in 2020

✖

According to new data from PlayStation, it turns out that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War was extremely popular last year. So popular, in fact, that it topped the list of most-downloaded PlayStation 5 video games in both the United States/Canada and Europe. But that's not all! It also topped the list of most-downloaded PlayStation 4 video games in the United States/Canada, though the top PS4 honor went to FIFA 21 in Europe.

Now, to be clear, these charts purely reflect digital downloads on the PlayStation Store. Physical retail copies aren't included in the same stats, and while PlayStation has shared a list of the most-downloaded video games, no hard numbers are attached. Even so, it's an impressive achievement, especially since the first-party title Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales actually clocks in second to the new Call of Duty video game.

What were the most downloaded games of 2020? We break down the top 10 for PS5, PS4, and #PSVR: https://t.co/YXwHkdlhh3 pic.twitter.com/nd7sCsQNgP — PlayStation (@PlayStation) January 13, 2021

Other notable inclusions on the charts, which you can check out in full on the PlayStation blog post linked above, include the fact that Grand Theft Auto V was the second most-downloaded PS4 video game in the United States/Canada and the third most-downloaded PS4 video game in Europe. Additionally, Beat Saber took the top PS VR spot in both regions.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is currently available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The video game is currently in the midst of Season 1 in terms of multiplayer content. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the whole Call of Duty franchise right here.

What do you think about the fact that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War topped the list of most-downloaded PlayStation 5 titles last year? Have you been playing the popular video game? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!