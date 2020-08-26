Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War First Trailer Reveals Release Date

✖

Today -- via Call of Duty: Warzone -- Activision and Treyarch officially revealed Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, 2020's new Call of Duty game coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC this November. Earlier this month Treyarch and Activision confirmed the game's title and released a teaser trailer, but the teaser was simply a tone piece. In other words, this is our first proper look at the game, which will be the 17th mainline installment in the long-running and best-selling first-person shooter series.

As for the game itself, it's not a reboot of Black Ops, like many rumors previously suggested it was, but a direct sequel to the first and original Call of Duty: Black Ops. And much like 2019's Modern Warfare reboot did for Modern Warfare, this Black Ops game looks poised to take the sub-brand and inject it with more hard-hitting realism and accurate depictions of warfare.

"The iconic Black Ops series is back with Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – the direct sequel to the original and fan-favorite Call of Duty: Black Ops," reads an official pitch of the game. "Black Ops Cold War will drop fans into the depths of the Cold War’s volatile geopolitical battle of the early 1980s. Nothing is ever as it seems in a gripping single-player Campaign, where players will come face-to-face with historical figures and hard truths, as they battle around the globe through iconic locales like East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey, Soviet KGB headquarters and more."

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release worldwide on November 13. It's in development for PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.