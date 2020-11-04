Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Leak Shows PS5 File Size That's Hard to Believe

✖

Update: Activision has now shared file sizes for different platforms that contradict the image shown below.

An image reportedly showing the back of the Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War box is making the rounds online that shows a recommendation for storage space on the PlayStation 5 that’s hard to believe. If the image is to be trusted and the number shown is accurate, Black Ops Cold War will call for a minimum of 285GB on the PlayStation 5 for people planning on picking it up on the next-gen console. It’s a number that’s even larger than the recommended space for the PC version of the game.

The image in question comes from a Twitter user (via Charlie Intel) who shared a zoomed-in shot of what’s supposed to be the Black Ops Cold War box art for the PlayStation 5 version of the game. It focuses on the 285GB requirement of course, but in doing so it cuts out much of the surrounding assets that would help identify the game. Based on the limited details we can see referencing a multiplayer and Zombies mode along with the other info given, it looks like this is indeed the box for the game assuming it’s not faked.

There are a couple of things to consider when looking at a file size this large since it’s an unprecedented find even after Call of Duty players watched Modern Warfare and Warzone grow to such bloated sizes. It’s expected that PlayStation 5 owners will be able to pick and choose which parts of the game they want to have downloaded similar to how Modern Warfare was handled which means you can choose to have or not have the campaign, multiplayer, and Zombies modes installed on your system. Choosing not to have parts of the game installed at any given time would free up a lot of space.

Black Ops Cold War is set to feature integration into Warzone as well, so it’s entirely possible that the recommended file size is factoring in that as well which would drastically raise the requirements since Warzone is an entire game itself. Ray tracing and other next-gen features will also be supported in Black Ops Cold War which would similarly raise the requirements.

Still, the file size shown here is much different from one anyone could’ve expected. The Microsoft Store shows the approximate file size is 100GB, and even the most demanding requirements for the PC version don’t ask that much. More information on the requirements will hopefully be shared soon to alleviate these sorts of questions and give more precise details on how big the game will be on the PlayStation 5.