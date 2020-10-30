Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War PC Download Size Revealed and It's Massive

✖

Treyarch and Activision shared the PC specs for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War this week to let Call of Duty players know if their setups would be up to the task before the new game releases. Most people should find the requirements pretty agreeable since you can bump things down to the minimum or recommended settings to make things work, but your storage space will take a hit regardless of what the rest of your device looks like. The game will take up a whopping 175GB of space on your hard drive if you want to download and install all the different game modes.

Those different game modes include the campaign, multiplayer, and zombies modes which makes the size make a bit more sense considering how different and involved they are from one another, but that’s still a lot of space to set aside for one game. Call of Duty players have no doubt been conditioned to those kinds of file sizes already with Call of Duty: Warzone and Modern Warfare seemingly getting bigger all the time.

There are a couple of different specifications to consider depending on if you want the best graphics and performance possible or just enough to play the game. Two of those – the recommended specs without ray tracing and the Ultra RTX experience with everything maxed out – can be seen below for comparison. You’ll notice that if you want to get the absolute most out of the game that you can, the Ultra settings will require 250GB of space instead.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Recommended Specs w/ No Ray Tracing

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest update)

CPU: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Ryzen R5 1600X processor

RAM: 12GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 175GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 970 / GTX 1660 Super or Radeon R9 390 / AMD RX 580

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Ultra RTX Specs

OS: Windows 10 64 Bit (latest Update)

CPU: Intel i9-9900K or AMD Ryzen 3700X

RAM: 16GB RAM

HDD (at launch): 250GB HD space

Video: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080

DirectX 12 compatible system Required

Broadband Internet Connection Required

Black Ops Cold War players at least won’t be locked into having every mode from the game downloaded at all times, so if you’re just in it for the multiplayer, you won’t have nearly as much to worry about.